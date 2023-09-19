clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Dawgs in the NFL: George Pickens, D’Andre Swift and James Cook all have …
A former Bulldog began the week having the best game of his NFL career in primetime. A former Georgia Bulldog ended the week having the best game of his NFL career in …
Connor Riley
Nick Chubb carted off after suffering gruesome leg injury, as social media …
In the second quarter of Monday night’s game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, Nick Chubb suffered a leg injury that required him to be carted off the …
Connor Riley
Stetson Bennett placed on non-football injury list as Sean McVay gives …
Stetson Bennett was placed on the non-football injury list by the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday.
Connor Riley
Early Mel Kiper Jr. NFL Draft rankings light on SEC, Georgia talent
ATHENS — Georgia football has dominated the NFL draft boards the past three seasons with record-breaking draft classes.
Mike Griffith
Dawgs in the NFL: Defensive linemen dazzle while Matthew Stafford shines …
Georgia has had four defensive linemen taken in the first round of the NFL draft. Travon Walker, Devonte Wyatt, Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter all turned stellar Georgia …
Connor Riley
