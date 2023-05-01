Sean McVay makes it clear Stetson Bennett was a priority for the Los Angeles Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft

Some may have been surprised to see the Los Angeles Rams draft Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. But to hear Rams head coach Sean McVay tell it, they were thrilled he was still available with their first pick on Day three. “When you identify a guy that’s got a lot of the traits and characteristics that you look for and you’re able to get him when we did, that was something we had kind of targeted from the jump. It worked out the way that we hoped,” McVay said on Saturday. “Being able to move back yesterday allowed us to get that fourth-round pick, and that was always our thought in mind, to be able to use that on Stetson.”

Bennett walks into a quarterback room with Matthew Stafford, himself a former Georgia quarterback. Following Georgia’s 65-7 win over TCU in the national championship game, Stafford and Bennett posed for a picture in the bowels of SoFi Stadium. Now, Bennett will be learning on a full-time basis from Stafford. “I thought they did such a great job at Georgia which makes it a little bit easier of an eval, a lot of the concepts that you’re going to try to ask guys to activate and execute,” McVay said. “He’ll get to learn under a great former UGA Bulldog, Super Bowl champ Matthew Stafford. It’ll be fun. We’re excited about getting to work with him. He was one of the guys we really targeted from the jump and fortunately we got him.”