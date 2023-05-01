Sean McVay makes it clear Stetson Bennett was a priority for the Los Angeles Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft
Some may have been surprised to see the Los Angeles Rams draft Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
But to hear Rams head coach Sean McVay tell it, they were thrilled he was still available with their first pick on Day three.
“When you identify a guy that’s got a lot of the traits and characteristics that you look for and you’re able to get him when we did, that was something we had kind of targeted from the jump. It worked out the way that we hoped,” McVay said on Saturday. “Being able to move back yesterday allowed us to get that fourth-round pick, and that was always our thought in mind, to be able to use that on Stetson.”
Bennett walks into a quarterback room with Matthew Stafford, himself a former Georgia quarterback. Following Georgia’s 65-7 win over TCU in the national championship game, Stafford and Bennett posed for a picture in the bowels of SoFi Stadium.
Now, Bennett will be learning on a full-time basis from Stafford.
“I thought they did such a great job at Georgia which makes it a little bit easier of an eval, a lot of the concepts that you’re going to try to ask guys to activate and execute,” McVay said. “He’ll get to learn under a great former UGA Bulldog, Super Bowl champ Matthew Stafford. It’ll be fun. We’re excited about getting to work with him. He was one of the guys we really targeted from the jump and fortunately we got him.”
Monken spent the previous three years as the offensive coordinator at Georgia before taking the same position with the Baltimore Ravens this offseason.
It’s clear the NFL background helped Bennett’s draft stock. He was the seventh quarterback taken in this year’s draft and is the highest-drafted quarterback of the Smart era.
“He’s gonna continue to prove people wrong,” Smart said. “He’s uber-talented. He’s got great athleticism and the part people don’t give him enough credit for, he’s already played in the system! Todd Monken’s system, he’s been all over the NFL. He can walk in a huddle, he can anticipate throws, he’s seen all the defenses, he’s played in the right kind of system.”
Related: Georgia football winners and losers from the 2023 NFL Draft
Bennett led Georgia to back-to-back national championships in his time quarterbacking the Bulldogs. While he was no doubt a cog in the Georgia machine — the Bulldogs have had an NFL draft record 25 players taken in the last two years — he was not merely along for the ride. He was often at his best in big games, such as wins over Tennessee and Ohio State this past season. Hendon Hooker and CJ Stroud were both taken ahead of Bennett, but the former Georgia quarterback got the better of both when their teams met.
After beginning his career at Georgia as a walk-on, he left as a Heisman finalist and champion. He’s an NFL quarterback, even if many skeptics doubted he’d ever get to this point.
He’s no longer the underdog, as he was one of the top quarterbacks taken in the 2023 NFL Draft. But the chip on his shoulder that drove him at Georgia is still going to carry him as he learns the ins and outs of being an NFL quarterback
“Because of the background and the way that he became the starter at Georgia, it’s a little bit unconventional and it wasn’t the five-star route,” McVay said. “I think it minimized the athleticism, the ability to create off-schedule. He’s a natural thrower of the football, he can play with great anticipation, throws the ball with accuracy, plays within the timing … He’s around great players but he elevated those guys.”
What the Los Angeles Rams are getting in Stetson Bennett
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Georgia football: The draft record for Kirby Smart’s recruiting classes is now on the mountaintop
- Former Georgia defensive back Marcus Washington Jr. announces transfer destination
- Philadelphia Eagles GM details why having so many Georgia football players ‘gives you a head start’
- 2023 NFL Draft makes case for Georgia 2021 ‘No-Name Defense’ as best of modern era
- What the 2023 NFL Draft tells us about the state of Georgia football
- Georgia football produces most selections in 2023 NFL Draft, sets another NFL draft record
- Kenny McIntosh’s NFL draft day call will get Georgia fans emotional