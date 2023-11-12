Ole Miss
17
Final
52
Georgia
  • Florida Gators
    35
    Final
    LSU Tigers
    52
    Mississippi State Bulldogs
    10
    Final
    Texas A&M Aggies
    51
  • Vanderbilt Commodores
    6
    Final
    South Carolina Gamecocks
    47
    Alabama Crimson Tide
    49
    Final
    Kentucky Wildcats
    21
    Tennessee Volunteers
    7
    Final
    Missouri Tigers
    36
    Auburn Tigers
    48
    Final
    Arkansas Razorbacks
    10
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
WATCH: Former Georgia QB Stetson Bennett honored, cheered at Sanford …
ATHENS — Former Georgia quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Stetson Bennett was welcomed with cheers on Saturday night in Sanford Stadium.
Mike Griffith
Dawgs in the NFL: Georgia rookies Jalen Carter, Broderick come up big in …
The biggest game on Sunday featured plenty of former Georgia Bulldogs. When the Philadelphia Eagles are the top team in the NFC, that tends to be the case.
Connor Riley
Dawgs in the NFL: Stetson Bennett unlikely to return for the Los Angeles …
Matthew Stafford picked up a UCL injury in the Los Angeles Rams loss to Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. His status moving forward for the Rams is day-to-day.
Connor Riley
Dawgs in the NFL: Nolan Smith notches first career sack in Sunday night win
Much has been made of Philadelphia first round pick Jalen Carter with how he has started his NFL career. On Sunday night, it was the Eagles’ other first-round pick that made …
Connor Riley
Dawgs in the NFL: Matthew Stafford, Leonard Floyd continue productive …
ATHENS — As hard as it may be to believe at this point, Matthew Stafford and Leonard Floyd are two of the oldest former Bulldogs in the league.
Connor Riley
Kirby Smart: Everything the Georgia football coach after thrashing …

Connor Riley
Georgia football-Ole Miss instant observations as Bulldogs bully …

Connor Riley
Lane Kiffin qualifies Georgia-Alabama comparison, Bulldogs ‘obviously …

Mike Griffith
Kirby Smart, Carson Beck react to 52-17 blowout win over Ole Miss, …

Mike Griffith
Georgia runs Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin out of Sanford Stadium, 52-17

Mike Griffith
