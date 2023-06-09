NFL superstars embrace Los Angeles Rams QB Stetson Bennett, underdog no more
ATHENS — Stetson Bennett appears on his way to big things in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams after some reportedly strong opening practices and interaction with veteran players.
Cooper Kupp, arguably the most elite receiver in the NFL, is already familiar enough with the two-time Georgia CFP Championship quarterback to be sharing laughs with him.
Kupp hilariously prodded Super Bowl champion and former No. 1 overall pick Matthew Stafford with his strong praise of Bennett’s athleticism.
He’s made some really big-time throws and seeing the field well. Also, he can move,” Kupp said of Bennett on Tuesday, per theRamsWire website.
“He’s a pretty athletic dude, so I think he’s definitely the most athletic quarterback from Georgia that we got on our team. But yeah, I think we’ll see some good stuff from him. Excited to see some stuff from him during training camp.”
Stafford, of course, has had neck and back issues that have led to numbness in his legs, leading many to wonder just how quickly Bennett might be pressed into action.
