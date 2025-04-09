ATHENS — Even with SEC experince and a long-standing relationship with Georgia wide receivers coach James Coley, there was no way for Noah Thomas to prepare for what life would be like when Kirby Smart singles you out with his microphone during practice.

“Yeah, I was spooked by the little microphone, you know, on there chatting and stuff,” Thomas said on Tuesday. “But no, it was cool. I mean, I don’t take anything to heart that he says. I know that if he’s on you, he just wants you to be better. He sees the potential in you. I played for Jimbo Fisher as well, so Jimbo, hoo-wee, he had some tough practices and some words for me.”

Georgia very much needs Thomas to be better on offense in 2025. The wide receiver room struggled in 2024, with drops being a constant talking point. But it also lacked a true physical, outside wide receiver following Colbie Young’s suspension.

Enter Thomas, a 6-foot-4 standout who led Texas A&M in receiving last season. He worked with Coley in College Station, who is entering his second season as Georgia’s wide receiver coach.

That pre-existing relationship is a significant reason Thomas came to Georgia. But it’s not the only reason Georgia now has Thomas on its roster.

“I really see Georgia on the big stage all the time,” Thomas said. “Like y’all see it every time, every year. Coach Kirby Smart, great coach all around. He’s going to coach you hard, and that’s what all players should want: want to be coached hard so you can get better and better every day.”

Thomas isn’t the only transfer receiver on Georgia’s team. Last season, the Bulldogs brought in Young and London Humphreys, with both back on this year’s team.

In addition to Thomas, Georgia brought in Zachariah Branch from USC. Branch’s speed should complement Thomas’ physical gifts nicely.

Add it all together and Georgia’s wide receiver room has a chance to drastically improve.

“I’ve never seen a guy with long arms like that and that tall,” wide receiver Sacovie Whtie said. “And him and Colbie on each side of the field, I love it. And then you got me and Zach in the slot. The defenses are gonna have to worry about that.”

Thomas has had to make some adjustments to life at Georgia. Like Branch, the pollen has been an issue for the former Texas standout.

But as the Bulldogs have now completed 13 of their 15 practices, and Thomas has a better understanding of what Smart wants, he’s starting to feel more comfortable in his new surroundings.

“It’s great. Just like I keep saying, man, I love the hard work because, I mean, it makes you better on and off the field,” Thomas said. “It makes me a better person as well, just going through all those obstacles.”

Thomas figures to be one of the main attractions for Saturday’s G-Day game. There’s been consistent buzz for Thomas from the moment Georgia got him on campus.

But for as excited as fans might be to see Thomas, the transfer himself is eagerly awaiting his opportunity to show what he can do between the Sanford Stadium hedges.

“Man, I’m excited, man,” Smart said. “First time being in Sanford. Well, not first time, but first time with the crowd there and stuff like that, the environment. Man, I like playing on that field for some reason. I love it and can’t wait for it.”

Noah Thomas explains why he left Texas A&M for Georgia