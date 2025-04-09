Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2428 (April 9, 2025) of the podcast, Brandon Adams highlights why UGA fans should still be excited about what CB Ellis Robinson can bring to the table. Plus, a look at what Kirby Smart has said about the tight end room. Later, Mike Griffith joins the show to discuss outlooks and expectations for other SEC Programs.

Georgia football podcast: UGA fans will appreciate Kirby Smart’s evaluation of former 5-star prospect

Beginning of the show: I discuss Kirby Smart’s latest public comments about former five-star cornerback Ellis Robinson as Robinson approaches his second year at Georgia.

15-minute mark: I explain why UGA’s tight ends could prove to be one of the most important position groups for the Bulldogs’ new-look offense in 2025.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show to discuss how the optimistic projections for Georgia rivals such as Auburn and Florida could impact perceptions of UGA’s schedule.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some final thoughts on the best Over/Under bets for 2025.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.