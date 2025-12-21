clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Georgia football to face Ole Miss; Sugar Bowl game time and TV channel
Georgia now officially knows its next opponent in the College Football Playoff.
Connor Riley
Georgia football growth leads Bulldogs to make case as best defense in SEC
The case for Georgia having the best defense in the SEC grew stronger after the opening night of the College Football Playoff.
Mike Griffith
Steve Sarkisian shares how Will Muschamp hiring gives Texas ‘a little …
Will Muschamp didn’t have an official role in the Georgia program in 2025.
Connor Riley
One thing Georgia football should watch for in each College Football …
ATHENS — The College Football Playoff begins on Friday night, before three more games are played on Saturday.
Connor Riley
What Kirby Smart knew Georgia needed this season, and when he demanded it
ATHENS — Kirby Smart doesn’t spend time patting himself on the back, but his team’s growth this season illustrated part of what separates him among head coaches.
Mike Griffith
