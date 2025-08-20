ATHENS — Kirby Smart will want to make space on the Georgia football bulletin board for this one.

The NFL draft eligible 2025 Bulldogs represent “Tier 2” of this year’s pro football talent haul, per ESPN analyst Jordan Reid.

To be clear, Reid featured the top 12 college football teams, breaking it down into three tiers of four teams, based overall number of draft prospects and first-rounders.

But also, to be clear, it has been a long time since any of Smart’s Georgia football teams have not ranked among top-tier teams when it comes to producing elite NFL talent (See list at bottom).

This is a newer and younger Bulldogs team this season, as Smart has noted, with 54-percent of the roster first- or second-year players.

Reid’s pre-season breakdown of UGA draft-eligible talent suggests linebacker CJ Allen is the “Top prospect to know” and linebacker Raylen Wilson is the “Sleeper prospect to watch” on the team.

Other notes on Georgia players from the ESPN article, which lists Penn State, Clemson, Oregon and Texas is “Tier 1” and Alabama at the top of the “Tier 2” list:

• DT Christian Miller “could be selected as high as the middle of Round 1 ….”

• CB Daylen Everette “regarded as early Day 3 (fourth round) due to inconsistency in man coverage.”

• CB Daniel Harris “could be a riser thanks to his 6-foot-3, 195-pound frame.”

• OTs Earnest Greene lll and Monroe Freeling “projected as Day 3 (fourth round or beyond) picks.”

• OG Micah Morris “has power and projects as a late-rounder.”

• WRs Dillon Bell and Zachariah Branch are “receiving a mixture of middle-to-late round grades from scouts.

• TEs Oscar Delp and Lawson Luckie also “have Day 3 (fourth round or beyond) grades.

Reid predicts Georgia will have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft and a total of 11 players drafted.

Here’s a look at how Georgia’s NFL Draft classes have looked since Smart became head coach in 2016.

*note, Smart’s first recruiting class became draft-eligible in 2019

• 2025: 13 NFL picks, 3 first-rounders

• 2024: 8 NFL picks, 2 first-rounders

• 2023: 10 NFL picks, 3 first-rounders

• 2022: 15 NFL picks, 5 first-rounders

• 2021: 9 NFL picks, 1 first-rounder

• 2020: 7 NFL picks, 2 first-rounders

• 2019 7 NFL picks, 1 first-rounder

• 2018 6 NFL picks, 3 first-rounders

• 2017 1 NFL pick, 0 first-round picks