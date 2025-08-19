ATHENS — Georgia has several established stars in the NFL polishing their skills for the regular season, but the Bulldogs also have a handful of former players trying just to make their respective teams.

NFL clubs have just over a week left — 4 p.m. on Aug. 26 — to cut their rosters down to 53 player and assign team to their practice squads.

Every snap holds value for free agent signees like Minnesota rookie Chaz Chambliss, a former Georgia team captain aiming to prove he can measure up for an NFL job.

Chambliss was the highest graded player at his position for the Vikings in their 20-12 loss to New England last weekend, playing 35 defensive snaps and making three tackles.

Chambliss, like most other Georgia players under Kirby Smart, also honed his skills in college playing special teams, which certainly is coming into play as he looks to make the 53-man roster or find a spot on a practice squad.

Chambliss had 18 special teams snaps, playing on every Minnesota special teams unit except for for the field goal kicking team.

Patriots veteran and former UGA team captain Monty Rice, who signed on to the practice squad last November and was promoted to the active squad last January, is also working to secure a roster spot.

Rice played 39 defensive snaps for New England and had two tackles, and, like Chambliss, was on every special teams unit except for the field goal kicking team.

Ty Ingram-Dawkins and Ben Yurosek are two other rookies from Georgia on the Vikings team.

Ingram-Dawkins, a fifth-round pick, played 36 defensive snaps for Minnesota and had a tackle and QB pressure, while free agent-signee Yurosek played 16 offensive snaps and had the highest run-blocking grade for his team, per PFF metrics.

San Francisco 22, Las Vegas 19

The Raiders are suddenly a Georgia-heavy team led the Bulldogs’ brighting shining star, Brock Bowers.

Bowers only played eight snaps in the Raiders 22-19 loss to the 49ers, but he came down with a soaring 28-yard grab.

Safety Chris Smith, another former Georgia football hero from yesteryear, had seven tackles for the Raiders while former 3-star recruit-turned first-round draft pick Eric Stokes had two tackles.

Former 5-star recruit Zamir White, who overcame injuries to both of his knees, had one carry for 5 yards.

Green Bay 23, Indianapolis 19

There were a handful of former Georgia players in his game working to make the most of their opportunities to impress on the Packers’ side of the ball in this game.

Green Bay veteran free agent Mecole Hardman had two catches for 27 yards on his 21 offensive snaps and continued to work to impress on special teams.

Former Georgia tight end John FitzPatrick was also working for a roster spot in Green Bay, making one catch for 9 yards on his 19 offensive snaps while taking eight snaps on special teams.

Former Georgia players and defensive line rookies Nazir Stackhouse and Warren Brinson both played up front for the Packers, Stackhouse on the interior defensive line and Brinson at defensive end.

Stackhouse had three tackles on his 33 snaps, while Brinson made a stop on his 45 defensive snaps. Stackhouse also played five special teams snaps, while Brinson saw seven special teams.

Jamon Dumas-Johnson, a former UGA captain who finished his career at Kentucky, graded out highest among the Green Bay middle linebackers who played in the game.

Dumas-Johnson, a free agent-signee, had one tackle on his 22 snaps and played 16 special teams snaps, appearing on every Packers special teams unit except the field goal kick team.

Former Georgia CFP Championship Game star A.D. Mitchell, who finished his career at Texas, was playing under pressure for the Colts on the other side of the ball.

Mitchell caught just one pass for 8 yards against the Packers while being called for lining up offsides on what would have been a 38-yard gain.

Mitchell has reportedly fared well in practices, but his performances have left something to be desired in the preseason games, per various media reports.

Others former Georgia players who stood out in preseason action last weekend:

Stetson Bennett IV was 28-of-40 passing for 324 yards and three touchdowns, overcoming an interception to throw the game-winning touchdown pass in the final seconds of the Rams’ 23-22 win over the Chargers

Smael Mondon Jr. had 5 tackles and a TFL on 33 snaps and Azeez Ojulari had three tackles and a sack in 27 snaps for the Eagles in their 22-13 loss to Cleveland.

Malik Herring had five tackles for Kansas City in the Chiefs’ 33-16 loss to Seattle.

Channing Tindall had six tackles in Miami’s 24-17 win over Detroit.

Nick Chubb had five carries for 25 yards with a long of 9 yards along with one catch for 4 yards in the Texans’ 20-3 win over Carolina.

Trevor Etienne had seven carries for 18 yards and one catch for 7 yards in the Panthers’ 20-3 loss to Houston.

Arian Smith had two catches for 39 yards and was targeted six times in the Jets’ 31-12 loss to the Giants.

Travon Walker had a tackle in the Jaguars 17-17 tie with New Orleans.

Zion Logue had a tackle for Buffalo in its 38-0 loss to the Chicago Bears

Jalon Walker sat out Atlanta’s game with Tennessee on account of a groin injury but is expected to return to practice this week.

Malaki Starks had a tackle in Baltimore’s 31-13 win over Dallas.

Dominic Lovett had two catches for 14 yards and Jackson Meeks, who finished his career at Syracuse, had seven catches for 93 yards and a touchdown for Detroit in its 24-17 loss to Miami.

