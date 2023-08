ATHENS — Having once been one himself at Georgia, Kirby Smart loves an underdog story as much or more than anyone else in college football.

But more than that, the Bulldogs’ head coach appreciates players who give their all and are reliable, so when Smart singles out players for praise it should not be taken lightly.

Most everyone knows the Stetson Bennett walk-on, to junior college, to fourth-stringer, to Hesiman Trophy finalist story.