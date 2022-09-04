Oregon quarterback Bo Nix: Names and numbers changed, but ‘same Georgia’ in 49-3 loss

Dawgnation Logo
(11) Oregon
3
Final
49
(3) Georgia
  • Nicholls State
    7
    Final
    South Alabama
    48
    Texas State
    14
    Final
    Nevada
    38
  • (25) BYU
    38
    3rd QTR
    9:40
    South Florida
    14
    Florida Atlantic
    17
    4th QTR
    10:46
    Ohio
    34
    Middle Tennessee
    7
    4th QTR
    13:40
    James Madison
    37
    Rice
    14
    4th QTR
    15:00
    (14) USC
    59
  • Morgan State
    7
    4th QTR
    12:47
    Georgia Southern
    45
    South Dakota
    0
    Halftime
    Kansas State
    27
    Liberty
    10
    3rd QTR
    11:50
    Southern Miss
    3
    UMass
    10
    3rd QTR
    14:21
    Tulane
    21
  • Elon
    10
    2nd QTR
    00:35
    Vanderbilt
    28
    Illinois State
    0
    3rd QTR
    14:20
    (18) Wisconsin
    17
    Mercer
    7
    Halftime
    Auburn
    28
    Miami (OH)
    10
    3rd QTR
    15:00
    (20) Kentucky
    19
  • Albany
    7
    Halftime
    (10) Baylor
    35
    Army
    14
    3rd QTR
    8:39
    Coastal Carolina
    14
    (7) Utah
    13
    Halftime
    Florida
    14
    Southeastern Louisiana
    0
    3rd QTR
    11:56
    Louisiana
    17
  • Grambling State
    0
    Halftime
    Arkansas State
    30
    Memphis
    0
    1st QTR
    5:32
    Mississippi State
    7
    Georgia State
    7
    2nd QTR
    4:20
    South Carolina
    9
    Utah State
    0
    2nd QTR
    6:07
    (1) Alabama
    31
  • SMU
    24
    2nd QTR
    4:52
    North Texas
    3
    (5) Notre Dame
    10
    2nd QTR
    5:31
    (2) Ohio State
    7
    Louisville
    7
    2nd QTR
    12:37
    Syracuse
    10
    Louisiana-Monroe
    3
    2nd QTR
    13:37
    Texas
    14
  • Murray State
    3
    2nd QTR
    14:17
    Texas Tech
    21
    Maine
    0
    2nd QTR
    9:14
    New Mexico
    13
    Colgate
    7
    2nd QTR
    14:48
    Stanford
    7
    Idaho
    Sun, 9/4 on Pac-12 Network @1:30 AM ET
    Washington State
  • Kent State
    Sun, 9/4 on Fox Sports 1 @2:30 AM ET
    Washington
    Boise State
    Sun, 9/4 on ESPN @2:30 AM ET
    Oregon State
    Western Kentucky
    Sun, 9/4 on Spectrum Sports @4:00 AM ET
    Hawai'i
    Florida State
    Sun, 9/4 on ABC @11:30 ET
    LSU
  • (4) Clemson
    Tues, 9/6 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    Georgia Tech
    Louisville
    Fri, 9/9 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    UCF
    New Mexico State
    0
    Final
    Minnesota
    38
    Northern Arizona
    3
    Final
    Arizona State
    40
  • Portland State
    17
    Final
    San Jose State
    21
    Cal Poly
    7
    Final
    Fresno State
    35
    William & Mary
    41
    Final
    Charlotte
    24
    Eastern Kentucky
    34
    Final
    Eastern Michigan
    42
  • Western Michigan
    13
    Final
    (15) Michigan State
    35
    Virginia Tech
    17
    Final
    Old Dominion
    20
    Temple
    0
    Final
    Duke
    30
    Tennessee Tech
    10
    Final
    Kansas
    56
  • Illinois
    20
    Final
    Indiana
    23
    TCU
    38
    Final
    Colorado
    13
    Delaware
    14
    Final
    Navy
    7
    Rutgers
    22
    Final
    Boston College
    21
  • Buffalo
    10
    Final
    Maryland
    31
    Sam Houston State
    0
    Final
    (6) Texas A&M
    31
    Colorado State
    7
    Final
    (8) Michigan
    51
    North Carolina
    63
    Final
    Appalachian State
    61
  • South Dakota State
    3
    Final
    Iowa
    7
    (13) North Carolina State
    21
    Final
    East Carolina
    20
    Richmond
    17
    Final
    Virginia
    34
    Northern Iowa
    17
    Final
    Air Force
    48
  • Southeast Missouri State
    10
    Final
    Iowa State
    42
    Bowling Green
    17
    Final
    UCLA
    45
    (23) Cincinnati
    24
    Final
    (19) Arkansas
    31
    (24) Houston
    37
    Final
    UTSA
    35
  • Bethune-Cookman
    13
    Final
    (16) Miami (FL)
    70
    UTEP
    13
    Final
    (9) Oklahoma
    45
    North Dakota
    17
    Final
    Nebraska
    38
    Arizona
    38
    Final
    San Diego State
    20
  • Tulsa
    37
    Final
    Wyoming
    40
    Norfolk State
    3
    Final
    Marshall
    55
    UC Davis
    13
    Final
    California
    34
    Troy
    10
    Final
    (21) Ole Miss
    28
  • Nicholls State
    7
    Final
    South Alabama
    48
    Texas State
    14
    Final
    Nevada
    38
  • (25) BYU
    38
    3rd QTR
    9:40
    South Florida
    14
    Florida Atlantic
    17
    4th QTR
    10:46
    Ohio
    34
    Middle Tennessee
    7
    4th QTR
    13:40
    James Madison
    37
    Rice
    14
    4th QTR
    15:00
    (14) USC
    59
090322 Atlanta.: Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) gets defensive pressure from Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Smael Mondon (2) during the third quarter in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game at Mercedes Benz Stadium, Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Atlanta. Georgia won 49-3. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix: Names and numbers changed, but ‘same Georgia’ in 49-3 loss

@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATLANTA — The faces and numbers had changed, but Bo Nix had faced this Georgia defense before Saturday’s contest at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“It was the same Georgia,” said Nix, who traded in his Auburn uniform for a new beginning with the Oregon Ducks after last season.

“I’ve seen a lot of those looks, they’re just really good — really good at the point of attack, really good at playing the ball and really good at tackling.”

It was a long day for Nix, who despite looking good and moving the ball at times was on the wrong end of a lopsided 49-3 scoreboard.

RELATED: Surprise, surprise, Georgia still looks like best team in the nation

“In a situation like that you can’t be defeated by it,” said Nix, who was 21-of-37 passing for 173 yards and two interceptions while also leading Oregon in rushing with 37 yards on 8 carries

“You have to move on to the next play and do better.”

Georgia’s defense stubbornly refused to reward Nix and the Ducks, even when they managed to drive the ball into the Bulldogs’ territory four times.

Twice, on back-to-back drives, Oregon was thwarted by turnovers on Georgia’s side of the field.

“The first one, I feel like the guy (Malaki Starks) made a great play,” Nix said, referring to a leaping catch Starks made while falling backward.

“The second one, obviously, bad decision. We had a good play called, and they rolled right into it, and bad decision.”

Indeed, Georgia safety Christopher Smith continued his penchant for making big plays, breaking hard on a seam route and returning an interception 22 yards.

Nix opened his career at Auburn as a freshman with a high-profile win against Oregon in Arlington, Texas.

The Ducks’ hope was that he could repeat his neutral site magic as a 17-point underdog against a Georgia team that lost five first-round picks off its defense.

“It’s unfortunate the opportunity is past and it wasn’t a different outcome,” Nix said. “Obviously, you hate losing, but you have to move past it.”

Oregon plays host to Eastern Washington at 8:30 (EST) next Saturday before a showdown against BYU at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 17.

Leave a Comment