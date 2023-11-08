ATHENS — Brock Bowers is gaining speed in his comeback from “Tightrope” ankle surgery, but that might not be enough to get him on the field.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart updated Bowers’ status for the Bulldogs’ Top 10 showdown with Ole Miss at 7 p.m. on Saturday night.

“There’s a lot of markers he’s got to hit,” Smart said on the SEC Coaches’ Teleconference on Wednesday.

“There’s more than just the marker of sheer speed.”

Indeed, a buzz went through the Georgia football building on Tuesday night when receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint revealed that he heard Bowers was hitting “19 or 20 miles per hour” running in practice.

“One of the things you look at with this injury is acceleration and deceleration, not GPS speed,” Smart said. “When your deceleration number and your acceleration number get closer to your norm — because we have a baseline for all these guys — you feel much more comfortable about it.”

It has been well-documented that in another high profile ankle recovery that former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa played 27 days after having TightRope surgery following the 2018 SEC Championship Game.

The tight end position, however, has great dynamics with a need for Bowers to be able to plant and push against powerful defensive linemen that out-weight him, but also, accelerate and change directions quickly when running routes as a receiver.

“Straight-line speed is not football unfortunately, maybe on kickoff or something else,” Smart said.

“But in the other areas you’ve got to have that, (and) he’s working towards that.”