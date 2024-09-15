Georgia quarterback Carson Beck said the Bulldogs knew they would be in for a physical fight at Kentucky.

Georgia (3-0, 1-0 SEC) prevailed, 13-12, but not before the Wildcats (1-2, 0-2 SEC) threw a scare into the nation’s No. 1-ranked team in Lexington.

Beck, 15-of-24 passing for 160 yards, explained how Kentucky’s pressure made things difficult, to the extent he was a little banged up after the game.

“I’ll be fine — thank God we have a bye week,” said Beck, noting UGA doesn’t play next Saturday before its Sept. 28 trip to play Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

“Kentucky is a physical team, and we knew they would come in and be physical, utmost respect for them,” Beck said " First road game is always going to be a hard test.”

Georgia made it hard on itself at times, unable to get any sort of offensive rhythm in the first half in generating just 63 yards in the first half, trailing 6-3 at intermission.

“The theme of the work was blow by blow, how do you keep that motor rolling,” Beck said. “How do you keep going the entire game, and just chop down that tree.”

Kirby Smart had something to do with that, bringing his intensity on the sideline amid coaching adjustments.

Beck helped lead a crucial 10-play, 68-yard touchdown drive — capped by Branson Robinson’s 3-yard scoring burst with 12:20 left — that gave UGA its first lead of the game at 13-9.

But Beck, who has yet to turn the ball over this season, was quick to give credit to the Bulldogs defense, which has yet to give up a touchdown this season.

“I’m really proud of our guys, I’m really proud of our defense holding them out of the end zone, missed field goals,” Beck said. “And then us being able to get that one touchdown drive to initially take the lead and then try to run the clock out at the end of the game.”

Indeed, Kentucky had only 10 seconds left and no timeouts when it finally got the ball back for a final possession.

Former UGA quarterback Brock Vandagriff completed a 12-yard pass to the Wildcats’ 32 with three seconds left, but Kentucky was unable to execute its final gasp, failing on a hook-and-ladder.