LEXINGTON, Ky. — Georgia is fond of seeing it doesn’t let teams in its end zone. It’s fortunate that proved true on Saturday night with how the offense played.

Georgia escaped Kentucky with a 13-12 win, moving the Bulldogs to 3-0 on the season and 1-0 in SEC play. But Georgia looked far from the No. 1 team in the country on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs committed 8 penalties for 70 yards and had just 262 yards of offense compared to Kentucky’s 284. Carson Beck had his worst game as a starter, throwing for only 160 yards.

Georgia actually trailed 9-6 entering the fourth quarter.

But Branson Robinson scored to put Georgia ahead 13-9. Kentucky countered with a field goal and then forced a Georgia three-and-out.

Trailing 13-12, Kentucky drove the ball into Georgia territory. But thanks to back-to-back pass breakups by Nazir Stackhouse and Jalon Walker, the Bulldogs forced a Kentucky punt with 3:03 remaining in the game.

On the ensuing drive, Beck did find Dominic Lovett for a 33-yard gain with 2:49 remaining that helped flip the field position and Georgia out of the shadow of its own endzone. He later found Oscar Delp for another first down, but only after Delp fumbled the ball and recovered it past the first down line.

It was a very fitting way for Georgia to win this game, as it needed every little inch to survive its first SEC game of the season.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart won’t apologize for winning an SEC road game. And Georgia has a week off to correct the litany of mistakes it made on Saturday before going on the road again and facing an Alabama program that has proven capable of beating Georgia.

Carson Beck struggles on the road

Beck looked far from his usual self on Saturday night. He was dropping snaps, missing open receivers and struggling on third down.

The Georgia quarterback didn’t have a turnover on the night but he threw for 160 yards, the fewest of his career as a starter. For much of the night he was outplayed by Brock Vandagriff, who proved capable of using his legs to extend plays and keep Kentucky on time. Vandagriff finished the game throwing for 115 yards on 14 of 26 attempts. He added 68 non-sack rushing yards.

Georgia, who led the country in third down conversation rate in 2023, was just 5 of 13 on the evening on the big down. A week after stating his goal was to keep punter Brett Thorson from playing, the Bulldogs punted the ball six times on the night. Georgia punted just four times in the first two games.

Beck looked far from a first-round pick or Heisman Trophy contender. On Saturday, he at times looked like the second-best quarterback on the field. That’s one area where Georgia didn’t plan on getting outplayed.

Beck is hard on himself and expects to perform well. He, and the Georgia offense, were far from that standard on Saturday night.

Georgia plays miserable first half

From a yardage standpoint, it was the worst first half of the Kirby Smart era.

Georgia had just 63 yards of offense. Only three first-downs. It was 1 of 6 on third down. It didn’t have a turnover but it tried very hard to give it away, with Beck making some very questionable decisions.

Georgia’s defense mostly did its job, aside from allowing Kentucky going 7 of 10 on third down. The Bulldogs were hurt by some iffy penalties, but they sacked Vandagriff 3.0 times, with one of those leading to a forced fumble that was recovered by Damon Wilson.

The recovery set up Georgia’s only points of the first half, which still came after a three-and-out.

This isn’t the first time this season Georgia has started slow offensively, as the Bulldogs did not have a touchdown in the first half of their game against Clemson. But whereas Georgia led that game 6-0, the Bulldogs trailed 6-3 at halftime this time around.

Georgia eventually got things going but with it facing a rested Alabama team coming out of the bye week, Georgia will be under a good bit of pressure to start much faster than it has against FBS teams to this point in the season.

Georgia defense makes plays when it matters most

It wasn’t a perfect night for the Georgia defense. There were costly penalties. Kentucky found consistent success running the ball in the second half, leaning on a short-handed Georgia defensive line. The Wildcats ran for 170 yards on the night.

But when the group needed to get stops it did. The Bulldogs held Kentucky out of the end zone for the third-straight time in Lexington, with Kentucky’s last home touchdown came in 2018.

Georgia has now gone four straight games without giving up a touchdown dating back to the end of last season.

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins had a strong game for Georgia, picking up a sack and 2.0 tackles for loss.

The secondary mostly held Vandagriff in check, as the Kentucky quarterback had just passing yards on the day. Dan Jackson, Walker and Julian Humphrey all had pass breakups, while Daylen Everette led the team in tackles with 8.

Georgia’s defense has still yet to allow a touchdown through three games this season. But for a group that looked flawless in wins over Clemson and Tennessee Tech, Georgia certainly had its hands full against the Wildcats.

Georgia football news and notes

Cornerback Daniel Harris dressed out for Georgia but did not play in the game. Harris was arrested on Thursday on 5 misdemeanor driving charges.

Georgia was without Mykel Williams, Jordan Hall, Warren Brinson and Roderick Robinson due to injury. Offensive lineman Tate Ratledge left the game in the second quarter with a knee and ankle injury.

Colbie Younh, London Humphreys, Dillon Bell, Oscar Delp, Trevor Etienne, Earnest Greene, Dylan Fairchild, Jared Wilson, Ratledge and Xavier Truss were the starters on offense.

Chaz Chambliss Damon Wilson, Nazir Stackhouse, Christen Miller, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Daylen Everette, CJ Allen, Smael Mondon, Julian Humphrey, Dan Jackson and Malaki Starks got the start on the defensive side of the ball.

Georgia is off next week before facing Alabama.