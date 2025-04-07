Kirby Smart put his Georgia football team on notice at the onset of spring, and players blossomed.

There’s more work to be done, but enough questions have been answered to draw an early conclusion.

If the Bulldogs get elite play at the quarterback position they’ll make the CFP and could repeat as SEC champions.

RELATED: Kirby Smart goes off ….

The Bulldogs’ skill position supporting cast was on display for observers (non-media) in Scrimmage 2, and the feedback was positive and exciting.

The 2025 Georgia football team is not a finished product by any stretch, and this second transfer portal window (April 16-25) bears watching.

The Bulldogs could lose a key player or two — or Smart might add another difference maker, or two.

The only certainty is that Smart won’t stand pat — ever.

“If it ain’t broke, find a way to make it better,” Smart wisely says and believes.

But things were broke at the start of spring — work ethic, and conditioning levels, per the head coach.

The crib notes quotes from Smart’s messaging when drills started:

“I’m calling out all the freshmen for not being in shape.”

“They (team, collectively) have to be willing to receive coaching.”

“If they won’t (work toward standard) then somebody else will be in their spot.”

Smart has admitted it’s a big ask of a young group, but these are players who signed up to compete for championships, and it’s his job to direct them.

Smart adjusted the program’s preparation timeline so goals can be met, looking to accelerate the learning and cohesiveness of some “25 mid-years and six portal additions.”

So where are the Bulldogs now?

The G-Day Scrimmage next Saturday will offer some clues, but Smart is not going to showcase the premier players or evolving offensive and defensive schemes suited to the talent.

The flavor of the day will be “vanilla,” as future opponents will sure to be watching, even though the game is not televised.

The most recent scrimmage offered clues.

Georgia is apt to stick with the versatility playing two tight ends provides, as it challenges defenses to show their hands based on the personnel they choose to defend the so-called “Ace” formation with.

The Bulldogs’ defense is much harder to put in a box — figuratively and sometimes literally — as Smart and his staff maintain multiple fronts and pressures, tailoring each game plan to the opponent.

Some players are more important than others, particularly on offense, where the quarterback, the go-to receivers, the lead back and the center must show consistency for the team to compete for championships.

Gunner Stockton appears to have won the starting job with the spring coming to an end and the second transfer portal window on the verge of opening.

Stockton is a young man of great character, intelligence and preparedness, but does he possess the talent to quarterback a championship season?

Smart has seen to it most all other team questions have been answered, with the offensive supporting cast only going to get better.