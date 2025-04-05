Intense. High energy. Impressive.

Those were just a few of the words used by those in attendance at Georgia’s scrimmage on Saturday.

What does it mean?

If the second-hand reports are as accurate as they are believed to be, it means this Georgia football team is starting to look like a championship contender once again, even if there is a great deal of work still ahead.

The media was not allowed to attend the second Saturday scrimmage of the spring, so this is by no means an in-person report.

This is nothing like the NFL, for sure, even as players are being paid and coaches are making salaries that eclipse those running professional programs.

But Kirby Smart and other college coaches do provide access to program supporters, and there are many support staff members who observe and have knowledgeable opinions.

Big picture, the arrow is pointing up, and there is reason for optimism.

Smart has been leaning on this young team throughout the drills, making it clear at the start of spring Georgia football was not at its championship standard.

But the team has grown and stars are emerging and re-asserting themselves, per those in attendance on Saturday.

Georgia football fans can judge for themselves when they attend next Saturday’s G-Day Game at Sanford Stadium, which will not be televised.

This Saturday’s action indicated this is a spirited team that plays with great intensity and competitive fire.

To be clear, not all the front-line players were on the field, and snaps were limited for established starters.

But there were others, like defensive back Joenel Aguero, who showed great progress.

Aguero blew up two screen plays like the physical veteran that he is, observers noted.

That’s big news for a secondary that will be missing the veteran presence departing starters Dan Jackson and Malaki Starks once provided.

The defensive line, like the secondary, needs a spark with veterans moving on to the NFL.

Freshman Elijah Griffin, who received a great deal of hype as a 5-star freshman recruit, appeared to be everything he was made out to be in this scrimmage.

Griffin proved very difficult to block, per scrimmage observers, and on one play took down a noted UGA running back running a reverse in the open field.

Linebacker Chris Cole is another Georgia player who many have speculated could be on the verge of a breakout season.

The athletic Cole proved effective in coverage in the scrimmage, which is key to note with veteran linebacker Smael Mondon moving on to the NFL.

Offensively, Georgia’s tight end play might once again be elite after last season’s less-than-dynamic output.

Lawson Luckie is a name UGA fans know well, as his pass-catching skills have flashed his first two seasons on campus in practice and at times in games.

Luckie could be another player on the verge of a breakout season if the scrimmage was an indicator.

And, in freshman Elyiss Williams — a 6-foot-7, 255-pounder — Georgia might have found themselves another matchup nightmare that can split out wide.

Williams, those in attendance observed, plays with the fluidity of a receiver.

Those who actually play the receiver position — the ones used in the scrimmage — impressed.

Colbie Young, London Humphreys, Noah Thomas and freshman Tayln Taylor had notable performances.

That means Georgia’s pass game could be better than last season, even with Carson Beck taking his NFL arm to Miami via the transfer portal.

Quarterback play in the scrimmage was somewhat debated by the observers.

The one thing those watching did agree on was that Gunner Stockton, who didn’t get as much work as the backups, looked adequate.

Ryan Puglisi and preferred walk-on Colter Ginn had their moments, with an encouraging sentiment expressed, overall.

It’s not surprising to hear that Nate Frazier looks as explosive as ever at tailback, even if he did drop a pass.

Dwight Phillips’ raw speed opened eyes, while freshman Bo Walker reminded some of Daijun Edwards, with his ability to pinball effectively between the tackles.

The big takeaway is that Georgia is not void of playmakers, and that the quarterback position will indeed be pivotal as execution and a degree of extending or making plays will be important in close games.

In others words, it would seem the Bulldogs have just enough to continue to compete for an SEC crown, but more development and improved execution must continue to take place.

The second portal window is another factor, as it (April 16-25) is approaching quickly, and it will be up to Smart and his coaches to keep the right players and find others in areas of inadequacy or lacking championship depth.