ATHENS — Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe exuberantly screamed “Give me the Heisman” moments after taking down rival Auburn.

And that just might happen if Milroe leads the Tide over Georgia on Saturday according to SEC Network host Paul Finebaum.

It was one of many hot takes from Finebaum, who also contends ..

• the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs would deserve a spot in the four-team CFP field even if they lose to Alabama — provided it’s a contested game, as expected.

• An undefeated Florida State team, which lost star quarterback Jordan Travis to a season-ending injury, should not get one of the four CFP spots as things stand because they are not one of the “four best.”

• One Georgia quarterback is preferred over the other between Carson Beck and Stetson Bennett, because of “trust” issues, per Finebaum.

• Florida football is about to make an eye-opening statement about its football program, as it relates to the head coach position