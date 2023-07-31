clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ATHENS — Georgia defensive tackle Warren Brinson is fired up for the start of practice this fall having put the team’s two championship seasons behind him.

It’s a good thing, because one of the biggest areas under the microscope will be the interior defensive line as UGA looks to replace generational talent Jalen Carter.

Nazir Stackhouse, Zion Logue and Brinson, in particular, are the veterans who will be counted on to lead the way with Jordan “Big Baby” Hall a 5-star freshman project in the making.

Brinson has clearly bought into Kirby Smart’s mentality when it comes to staying hungry.

“We have a short-term memory when it comes to our recent success,” Brinson explained during his Players’ Lounge interview with SEC all-time leading passer Aaron Murray.

“Those teams are gone, far gone, we’re a whole new team and we’re still trying to find our identity and who we are. We don’t care about what happened in the past.”

Georgia is coming off a 15-0 CFP Championship season that marked the first time a program has repeated as champs in the CFP era.

But as Brinson said, that was then, and there’s a new “now” about to begin with the official start of fall camp on Thursday.

“It’s what we’re going to do now, and how we’re going to face the obstacles that we’ll face,” Brinson said. “Those guys that lined up before us, they’re not lining up again.

“It’s up to us to be the problem solvers of this new team. Every year is a new team.”

Indeed, Georgia has had five first-round picks off its defensive fronts over the past two NFL Drafts: Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt and Travon Walker.

Will this year’s defensive front produce a first-round pick?

Brinson vowed the Georgia players will work hard to make the most of their talents and follow the latest team mantra.

“‘Better never rests’ means once you get to that point we made it to the top of college football, but we can’t rest because the completion is always going up,” Brinson said.

“For us to get better we can’t get complacent with ourselves,” he said. " We won two national championships but forget that, let’s keep working, let’s figure out how to get better, let’s keep the grind going.”

Warren Brinson setting tone for Georgia football fall camp: 'Let's keep …
