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By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
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20 hours ago
SEC closes spring meetings supporting 16-team playoff but not necessarily …
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. — Greg Sankey put a cap on the SEC Spring Meetings on Thursday, noting “effective” communication, even though no new bylaws were put in place or even …
Mike Griffith
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May 28, 2026
Kirby Smart says skyrocketing football spending ‘could ruin all the other …
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. — Kirby Smart is a sportsman at heart, that much was evident from what he voiced at the SEC Spring Meetings.
Mike Griffith
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May 27, 2026
Kirby Smart questions SEC championship game, playoff byes
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. — Kirby Smart didn’t mince words when discussing his preferences and questions about the football postseason while appearing at the SEC Spring Meetings on …
Mike Griffith
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May 25, 2026
Josh Brooks: ‘Intel’ of NIL deals made outside NCAA framework triggers …
GREENSBORO — Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said last week that college football leaders must first “keep the main (thing) the main thing” when evaluating the College …
Mike Griffith
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May 23, 2026
Georgia president advocates SEC take immediate action if Congress fails …
GREENSBORO, Ga. — University of Georgia President Jere Morehead says time is running out for collegiate sports reform after the latest failings of federal legislation …
Mike Griffith
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