Championship Georgia football program lines up for Arch Manning

Georgia football is riding a wave of momentum like never before with a CFP Championship and record NFL Draft class in its wake as it makes a run at one of the most celebrated recruits of the millennium. Arch Manning, nephew of Super Bowl champion quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Eli Manning and SEC and New Orleans quarterback legend Archie Manning, begins spring drills this week SENTELL’S INTEL: Arch Manning, The young man behind the famous name

For all the enthusiasm surrounding Manning, whose workouts this week are expected to draw elite college coaches and media, it’s a phenomenon that has stopped short of hype -- to this point. The social media aspect so common among young prospects is missing, with Arch yet to brand himself on Twitter. “I told Arch the other day I was proud of him because I saw a list of top-10 players,” Archie Manning said last week in Birmingham, per an AL.com report.

“It gave their weight, school, blah, blah, blah and their Twitter account. He was the only one who didn’t have an (active) Twitter account, so I said I’m proud of him for that. It will all work out. “He’s handling it well. He’s mature enough to make his own decision and will make a good decision and it will all work out.” SENTELL’S INTEL: Following up on Arch Manning’s visit to Athens

Georgia is an obvious attraction for Arch Manning with former NFL offensive coordinator Todd Monken pulling the strings and former Southern Miss offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner in the fold. The Bulldogs run the sort of Pro-Style offense that attracts high-caliber quarterbacks able to make decisions and reads at the line of scrimmage. Georgia’s offensive lines under coach Kirby Smart have ranked among the best in the nation, assuring Manning a blanket of protection at his command. RELATED: Cooper Manning weighs in on recruitment of his son, Arch Texas and Alabama have also been mentioned as potential frontrunners in this recruiting race, but there are clues Austin and Tuscaloosa might not be the next stop for the Manning brand. The Tide is projected to land former Texas A&M QB Commit Eli Holstein in its 2023 recruiting class.

Holstein, who led his Zachary program to Lousisiana’s Class 5A state championship last season, de-committed from the Aggies on March 18 and visited Alabama the next weekend. The Tide also has dual-threat sophomore Jalen Milroe and freshman Ty Simpson in its quarterback room backing up Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. Simpson, hand-picked by OC Bill O’Brien, was the nation’s No. 26 overall recruit and No. 3 QB in the 2022 Class. Coach Steve Sarkisian’s Longhorns, meanwhile, already landed one of the biggest quarterback prizes in the most recent transfer portal cycle. Quinn Ewers, a former 5-star recruit from Southlake, Texas, spent last fall in Columbus, Ohio, with the Buckeyes before deciding to return home Ewers was the highest-rated prospect to ever sign with Ohio State as the No. 1 overall player in the 2021 class.