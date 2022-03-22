Arch Manning: ‘They loved it’ was the report from the Manning family from the latest UGA visit

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry is about Arch Manning’s most recent visit to the University of Georgia. ============================================================= Nelson Stewart is the head coach at Isidore Newman in New Orleans. There’s a unique symmetry to all of that.

Back in 1991, he was a defensive lineman at Newman He played with both Cooper and Peyton Manning. That was Cooper’s senior year. Stewart was younger than both. He graduated the year after Peyton did. He’s now the head coach of Arch Manning at Newman. That’s the young man who just visited Georgia this weekend. He even showed up dressed in what one peer elite prospect described as “church clothes” and looked as professional as well, a Manning when the recruits all went out to eat together.

For those that have been living in a space station over the last nine months .... Arch Manning is the nation’s No. 1 QB and the No. 1 overall prospect for the 2023 cycle. Besides coaching the football team at Newman, Stewart serves as the official spokesman for all things Arch. Stewart has been a force field of sorts trying to maintain a bubble of normalcy around a 5-star talent who could be the most interviewed teenager in America right if that was the goal.

But that is clearly not the case. Arch Manning can be likened to a time capsule recruit. No public social media. No Instagram. No Twitter. “I’m so thankful that even though he never does it he’s not on Twitter,” Stewart said. “He’s never blessed and humbled to receive or announce anything. It is just a handshake and a conversation. That’s been the model.” It is all by design. “When it all started, one thing his father resonated to me was ‘I’d like to make this as close to a old school recruitment as possible’ and he said ‘Almost like a 1970s recruit’ with this,” Stewart said. “Where he can get a chance to meet coaches and not get caught up in all the other stuff. That’s really the model I’ve tried to follow to formulate relationships. Not get caught up in offers.” NIL is never discussed here. At all.