Georgia QB JT Daniels hearing from several schools in portal, plans remain fluid

ATHENS -- JT Daniels will be staying at Georgia through the spring semester, but he won’t be working out with the team or attending practices. The former Bulldogs’ team captain and starting quarterback will finish his psychology degree to become a graduate transfer and have eligibility for the 2022 season. Several teams would seem to have offenses and potential needs at quarterback that would suit Daniels, including: Missouri, USC, LSU, West Virginia, Notre Dame, TCU, Oregon State, Penn State and Florida State.

RELATED: USC coach Clay Helton reveals details of JT Daniels’ background, departure Many of the schools have been in contact with Daniels, who will conduct several interviews with the coaches and make visits before making any decisions, per a source familiar with his situation. “One thing about it, he’s a sponge,” UGA offensive coordinator Todd Monken said about Daniels. “He loves to be coached, loves to have the answers …. There’s a lot of things you can do with JT that you can keep it as quarterback control.”

Daniels, who isn’t expected to make a decision on his next school anytime soon, met with Smart the weekend following the Bulldogs’ 33-18 CFP Championship Game win to inform him of his intention to leave the program. RELATED: How JT Daniels became SoCal High School legend It was a scenario that seemed unlikely less than two years ago, when Daniels was brought in to win the job after Jake Fromm skipped his senior year to turn pro early, and transfer Jamie Newman struggled to get in sync with then-new offensive coordinator Todd Monken under stringent pandemic circumstances.