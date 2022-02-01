Georgia QB JT Daniels hearing from several schools in portal, plans remain fluid
ATHENS -- JT Daniels will be staying at Georgia through the spring semester, but he won’t be working out with the team or attending practices.
The former Bulldogs’ team captain and starting quarterback will finish his psychology degree to become a graduate transfer and have eligibility for the 2022 season.
Several teams would seem to have offenses and potential needs at quarterback that would suit Daniels, including: Missouri, USC, LSU, West Virginia, Notre Dame, TCU, Oregon State, Penn State and Florida State.
Many of the schools have been in contact with Daniels, who will conduct several interviews with the coaches and make visits before making any decisions, per a source familiar with his situation.
“One thing about it, he’s a sponge,” UGA offensive coordinator Todd Monken said about Daniels. “He loves to be coached, loves to have the answers …. There’s a lot of things you can do with JT that you can keep it as quarterback control.”
Daniels, who isn’t expected to make a decision on his next school anytime soon, met with Smart the weekend following the Bulldogs’ 33-18 CFP Championship Game win to inform him of his intention to leave the program.
It was a scenario that seemed unlikely less than two years ago, when Daniels was brought in to win the job after Jake Fromm skipped his senior year to turn pro early, and transfer Jamie Newman struggled to get in sync with then-new offensive coordinator Todd Monken under stringent pandemic circumstances.
Daniels’ decision to leave the program seemed even more unthinkable last summer when Smart brought him to SEC Media Days to represent the program along with Jordan Davis, and oddsmakers elevated him to the top of Heisman Trophy favorites.
Daniels chose Georgia in May of 2020, on board with Georgia’s vision at that time to run an offense that included more Air Raid principles.
Injuries to Daniels and elite receivers, however, led the Bulldogs to modify plans, and Stetson Bennett emerged from deep on the depth chart to lead much of the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
Bennett recently announced he will come back for the 2022 season, the favorite to win the starting job in a crowded quarterback room that includes third-year QB Carson Beck, redshirt freshman Brock Vandagriff and incoming freshman Gunner Stockton.
Daniels was 7-0 as Georgia’s starting quarterback and currently has the highest career passer rating among Bulldogs’ quarterbacks who have had more than 50 attempts (168.1).