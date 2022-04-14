Kirby Smart not looking to ‘manage’ transfer portal in wake of Amarius Mims’ departure

ATHENS —Kirby Smart isn’t one for using energy on things he can’t control, so his attitude on the proliferation of players entering the transfer portal isn’t surprising. “I don’t know that there’s a lot of managing to it,” said Smart, who saw sophomore tackle and former 5-star recruit Amarius Mims enter the portal on Sunday. RELATED: Amarius Mims latest reminder of new college football world

“Kids make decisions based on what they feel like is best for them, and there’s not a lot you can control on that,” Smart said. RELATED: Roster management among challenges that add pressure to Kirby’s job “I really just focus on the guys that are here that want to be part of our standard and be part of our organization and the culture we’ve built, and that has to sell itself.”

Smart built a program that won the 2021 CFP national championship and is on the verge of producing a school-record NFL Draft class that might also tie or break the national record for most players from one team selected in a draft (14). Even with that attrition, Georgia still had a stockpile of talent overflowing enough to see a handful of future starters and contributors enter the portal. Smart said he will continue to focus on the returning players.

“I’m worried about the ones that want to be here, not the ones that don’t,” Smart said. “I don’t really think you do a lot to manage the portal, because those are decisions they have to make. “I have too much conviction for the standard we practice with, we play with, and we work with, and the guys that want to be part of that, we’re going to have them here.” Georgia players in 2022 portal, new school OT Amarius Mims, Projected to Florida State WR Jermaine Burton, Alabama QB JT Daniels, West Virginia RELATED: JT Daniels comments on Georgia fans after choosing Mountaineers

CB Jalen Kimber, Florida WR Justin Robinson, Mississippi State FS Latavious Brini, Arkansas CB Ameer Speed, Michigan State OT Owen Condon, SMU WR Jaylen Johnson, East Carolina