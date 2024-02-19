ATHENS — Georgia football will soon be on the NFL Draft clock once again, as we are reminded with the stream of “mock” drafts.

NFL.com posted a three-round mock draft that puts the Bulldogs’ talent into perspective, with two Bulldogs projected to be selected in the first three rounds of Chad Reuter’s mock draft — one of the names significantly more surprising than the other.

The projections can and will surely change after the NFL Combine, which takes place next week in Indianapolis.

Georgia is sending 11 players to the combine, a mark bettered only by Michigan (18), Washington (13) and Florida State (12).

The Bulldogs would have had more if Carson Beck, Smael Mondon, Nazir Stackhouse, Warren Brinson, Dominic Lovett, Xavier Truss and Tate Ratledge elected to turn pro.

Here’s a look at where Reuter had the outgoing UGA players being selected at this stage of the NFL Draft process:

Round One

No. 5 Brock Bowers, Los Angeles Chargers

Reuter: “Bowers has a chance to be the best player not named Caleb Williams in this draft because of his combination of reliable hands, strong running and blocking ability.”

No. 31 Javon Bullard, San Francisco 49ers

Reuter: “San Francisco could see a lot of former 49er Jimmie Ward in Bullard because of his athleticism, versatility and aggressiveness on the outside.

Round Two

No. 38 Kamari Lassiter, Tennessee Titans

No. 51 Amarius Mims, Pittsburgh Steelers

No. 61 Ladd McConkey, Detroit Lions

Round Three

No. 87 Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Dallas Cowboys

Other Georgia players to watch for in the NFL Draft:

WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

DB Tykee Smith

RB Kendall Milton

RB Daijun Edwards

DL Zion Logue