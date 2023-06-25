Georgia surges to No. 1 in ESPN’s future power rankings despite underrated quarterbacks

ATHENS — It doesn’t take advance metrics to understand how bright the future of Georgia football really is. Still, ESPN took the time to apply its FPR — Future Power Rankings — to evaluate quarterbacks, defenses and offenses through the 2025 season in a recent pay-site article. Georgia came in as the No. 1 team over the next three seasons, though it might surprise some to see how it all broke down.

The 2023 future defense is ranked No. 1, which shouldn’t surprise anyone when one considers Kirby Smart’s knack for developing elite units and professional players on that side of the football. RELATED: Nick Saban echoes point Kirby Smart made in 2018 The Bulldogs have produced seven first-round NFL Draft picks off their past two defenses, and that’s not including 2022 Butkus Award winner Nakobe Dean.

When it comes to having a strong defensive front, Georgia has been in a league of its own with five first-round defensive linemen the past two NFL drafts. ESPN notes Georgia has secured commitments from its top-two rated 2024 safeties (Jaylen Heyward and Peyton Woodyard). The Georgia 2023 offense is ranked No. 3, which sounds about right considering the Bulldogs lost some key pieces off their 2022 CFP Championship team.

Tight end Darnell Washington, tailback Kenny McIntosh and receiver A.D. Mitchell were key pieces in the 2022 offensive arsenal, with first-round left tackle protecting the blind side of Manning Award winner Stetson Bennett. Celebrated play caller Todd Monken has also moved on to the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens, opening the door for former Georgia QB and Mark Richt assistant Mike Bobo to take over as offensive coordinator. The surprise is seeing the future quarterback ranking at No. 4, even with a well-stocked quarterback room featuring Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton. The Bulldogs also have promising 2024 commits and Elite 11 finalists Dylan Raiola Ryan Puglisi on deck, either capable of making an impact in the FPR’s three-year time frame. USC, led by returning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, has the No. 1 quarterback ranking. It’s a reminder of why Georgia pursued Williams in the NCAA transfer portal after winning the 2022 CFP Championship Game after beating Alabama 33-18.

It turned out the Bulldogs were just fine with Bennett returning for his sixth year and leading UGA to a perfect 15-0 record. Georgia all-world tight end Brock Bowers might be asked to do even more with Bennett moved on. Bowers, a junior, likely has only one season remaining with the Bulldogs. UGA could, however, produce more star power at the tight end position with sophomore Oscar Delp, freshman Lawson Luckie and 2024 commit Jaden Riddell lined up. The running back position is somewhat curious, with Smart having recruited only one first-team All-SEC pick in his tenure — D’Andre Swift. Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee utilizes a deep rotation, though senior Kendall Milton could be in line for a breakout campaign in 2023. The Georgia receiving group as more power than many realize, as both Ladd McConkey and Dominic Lovett have game-breaking talents. ESPN ranked Alabama No. 2 in its future ranking — including a future QB ranking of No. 5 on the heels of Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young moving on to the NFL as the 2023 draft’s No.1 overall pick.