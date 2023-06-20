CFP selection protocol scrutiny: Nick Saban echoes point Kirby Smart made in 2018

ATHENS — Georgia football hasn’t lost a regular season game since 2020, so the Bulldogs haven’t had much to worry about where the College Football Playoff Committee is concerned. But Alabama coach Nick Saban raised a fair and good point earlier this week where the CFP Committee is concerned: Do the four best teams really get in? Saban’s quote from Joe Klatt’s show is making the rounds and provoking thought and conversation, as it should.

This, of course, is not the case as evidenced by the SEC’s great success in CFP play. The SEC is 14-3 against other conferences in the nine-year history of the four-team playoffs. Further, the SEC has produced the past four national champions with Georgia the reigning back-to-back champions. To the committee’s point, however, if conference championship games are going to be played — and they will, as they are great revenue producers — there needs to be a value to them and their results.

Should a team that does not qualify to play in a league title game benefit over a team that does qualify — as one of the top two in its respective conference — but loses that extra game it plays? Alabama benefitted in this manner in 2017, when it lost its final regular-season game to rival Auburn by a 26-14 count, but still qualified for the CFP as one of the “Four Best.” The following season, Georgia seemingly paid the price when it lost to Alabama in the SEC title game by a 35-28 count and was passed up in the CFP standings by a one-loss Oklahoma team that won the Big 12. RELATED: Kirk Herbstreit says CFP let politics keep deserving Georgia out of playoffs The 13-member CFP Committee — which included Sooners athletic director Joe Castiglione — cited Oklahoma’s offensive statistics while ignoring that program’s defensive issues. It showed when Alabama charged to a 28-0 lead over Oklahoma in the game’s first 16 minutes, making it clear the four best teams did not, in fact, get into the playoffs.

RELATED: Kirby Smart says ‘We’ve got a damn good football team,’ Dawgs deserved bid Georgia’s lopsided 65-7 CFP Championship Game win last January over TCU — a one-loss team that lost in the Big 12 title game — raised questions once more. Had the four best teams gotten in? To Saban’s point, Alabama’s two losses last season came on the final play against 10-win teams LSU and Tennessee. No two-loss team has ever made the four-team CFP field. “That knocks you out,” Saban said, “when you may be better than somebody else who didn’t have the same circumstances that they had played.” Indeed, how to measure two close losses against SEC powerhouses versus Ohio State falling at home to rival Michigan by more than three touchdowns and not playing in its respective conference championship game?