CFP selection protocol scrutiny: Nick Saban echoes point Kirby Smart made in 2018
ATHENS — Georgia football hasn’t lost a regular season game since 2020, so the Bulldogs haven’t had much to worry about where the College Football Playoff Committee is concerned.
But Alabama coach Nick Saban raised a fair and good point earlier this week where the CFP Committee is concerned: Do the four best teams really get in?
Saban’s quote from Joe Klatt’s show is making the rounds and provoking thought and conversation, as it should.
This, of course, is not the case as evidenced by the SEC’s great success in CFP play. The SEC is 14-3 against other conferences in the nine-year history of the four-team playoffs.
Further, the SEC has produced the past four national champions with Georgia the reigning back-to-back champions.
To the committee’s point, however, if conference championship games are going to be played — and they will, as they are great revenue producers — there needs to be a value to them and their results.
Should a team that does not qualify to play in a league title game benefit over a team that does qualify — as one of the top two in its respective conference — but loses that extra game it plays?
Alabama benefitted in this manner in 2017, when it lost its final regular-season game to rival Auburn by a 26-14 count, but still qualified for the CFP as one of the “Four Best.”
The following season, Georgia seemingly paid the price when it lost to Alabama in the SEC title game by a 35-28 count and was passed up in the CFP standings by a one-loss Oklahoma team that won the Big 12.
The 13-member CFP Committee — which included Sooners athletic director Joe Castiglione — cited Oklahoma’s offensive statistics while ignoring that program’s defensive issues.
It showed when Alabama charged to a 28-0 lead over Oklahoma in the game’s first 16 minutes, making it clear the four best teams did not, in fact, get into the playoffs.
Georgia’s lopsided 65-7 CFP Championship Game win last January over TCU — a one-loss team that lost in the Big 12 title game — raised questions once more.
Had the four best teams gotten in?
To Saban’s point, Alabama’s two losses last season came on the final play against 10-win teams LSU and Tennessee. No two-loss team has ever made the four-team CFP field.
“That knocks you out,” Saban said, “when you may be better than somebody else who didn’t have the same circumstances that they had played.”
Indeed, how to measure two close losses against SEC powerhouses versus Ohio State falling at home to rival Michigan by more than three touchdowns and not playing in its respective conference championship game?
“Does that mean they have a better team?” Saban said. “Or does it mean that those people don’t know what they’re talking about? I really don’t know that. But I’m not being critical of anybody.
“But if you’re going to have parity you have to have a better way of figuring out who has the best teams, not just because you lose two games on the last play of the game.”
Kirby Smart said it following the 2018 season: Each year, the CFP committee will apply metrics and logics in a different manner.
Indeed, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit railed that Smart’s Bulldogs were wrongly overlooked in 2018:
“Who had the toughest strength of schedule? Georgia. Who had the best offensive efficiency? Georgia. Best defensive efficiency? Georgia. Game control? Georgia. Eyeball test? Georgia. What’s left?”
Even as the College Football Playoffs expand in 2024 from four to 12 teams, the same sorts of arguments and debates will take place as teams are measured against one another for at-large bids.
Saban has proven to have a crystal ball over the course of his distinguished career, and looking ahead to the Tide’s schedule in 2024 it’s easy to understand why the seven-time championship coach is angling for the CFP to stress “best” over “deserving.”
As the new 12-team playoff structure stands, the six highest-ranked championship teams get in — with the top four getting a bye — and then the next six “at-large” teams are determined by the 13-member CFP Committee.
In 2024 Alabama plays road games at LSU, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Wisconsin, along with home games against Auburn and Georgia.
Georgia, meanwhile, opens the 2024 season with a neutral site game against ACC Superpower Clemson and then plays five of its eight SEC games in 2024 away from Sanford Stadium.
The Bulldogs have road games at Alabama, Texas, Ole Miss and Kentucky along with playing annual rival Florida some 340 miles from Athens in Jacksonville.
It’s possible a three-loss Georgia or Alabama team could be left out of a 12-team playoff at the expense of a two-loss ACC, Big 12, Big Ten or Pac-12 team, and/or a one- or two-loss Notre Dame.
College football Godfather Roy Kramer, who pioneered the sport’s growth in the 1990s by introducing the SEC title game and overseeing a unified championship format via the BCS, has put the CFP’s role into perspective.
“As you move it to 12, it becomes more like the basketball championship, and that is certainly a fine event, but you really are the tournament champion,” Kramer told DawgNation.
“Are you the best team in the country? Not necessarily.”
And to the point Smart made in 2018, and Saban made recently, current CFP committee operations protocol does not necessarily ensure the best teams will even get in.