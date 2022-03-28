Kirby Smart’s challenges to Georgia QB Stetson Bennett resonate; Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff get first-team looks

ATHENS -- Kirby Smart said last week that “complacency will be the killer of us all,” and he meant it. The Georgia head coach has long turned the page on the Bulldogs’ historic CFP Championship season, and he’s making it a point neither complacency nor entitlement will be the downfall of the program. That’s why it shouldn’t be surprising quarterbacks Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff have gotten elevated reps with the first-team since last Thursday.

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken typically takes an NFL approach to splitting the reps with the starting quarterback getting the vast majority of reps with the ones. This could be a simple matter of Smart giving Beck and Vandagriff a fair opportunity to show their progress after being buried on the depth chart last season and working behind incumbent Stetson Bennett. Spring drills are theoretically a time for open competition, and it’s worth noting Beck and Vandagriff arrived at Georgia as celebrated prospects.

Beck was a former Alabama QB commit, and Vandagriff was an Oklahoma commit, essentially chosen over celebrated transfer Caleb Williams. Could Beck have been the Tide’s quarterback last season and played in the national title game? It was Beck’s de-committment from Alabama that led Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young to first look at attending Alabama.

Could Vandagriff be the starting quarterback at Oklahoma had he chosen the Sooners? Spencer Rattler has transferred to South Carolina, and Williams — who Georgia recently took a swing at in the NCAA transfer portal — is headed to USC with an NIL deal believed to be worth more than $2 million. Bulldogs’ fans know that Beck and Vandagriff possess NFL size, athleticism and arm talent. But neither have the experience Bennett brings to the table, and most assume Bennett will be the starting quarterback this season. The elevation of Beck and Bennett — temporary as it might still be — could be a matter of the head coach trying to get a point across. Smart chose to publicly challenge Bennett last week in a way he has not had to approach any other UGA quarterbacks, with a tone never used with former starters Jake Fromm and JT Daniels.

“We have high expectations for Stetson,” Smart said, “but we also have high standards for what we expect Stetson to do in terms of leading our offense, going to class, and doing the right thing. “We are still challenging him to do those things.” Smart’s comments raised eyebrows. A 24-year-old, sixth-year senior starting quarterback needing to be challenged to go to class? And, Bennett needing to be challenged to be “doing the right thing?” It wasn’t so long ago Bennett was given the key to his hometown of Blackshear, Ga., with a parade in his honor.