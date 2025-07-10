Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2491 (July 10, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams looks at where Georgia stands among the final candidates for 5-star LB Tyler Atkinson of Grayson. Plus, we look at why one big name analyst thinks Georgia will win it all this year. Later, ESPN has some thoughts on UGA’s pass rush. And UGA legend Terrence Edwards joins the show.

Beginning of the show: I discuss the latest on four-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson.

10-minute mark: I share a prominent analyst’s opinion that Georgia will win the national championship in 2025.

15-minute mark: I discuss what ESPN views as UGA’s biggest area of concern for UGA this season.

25-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

45-minute mark: I discuss some SEC headlines including some possible help for the chaos around college athletics.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.