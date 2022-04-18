‘This isn’t going to be the Stetson Bennett show,’ 4 takes from the Georgia quarterback

ATHENS — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett summed up his Georgia G-Day Scrimmage by saying “there was a lot of good, and there was a lot of bad.” It was a fair and forthright assessment. Bennett was 15-of-35 passing for 273 yards with 3 touchdowns, 2 interceptions and 4 passes batted down at the line of scrimmage. It’s fair to say it was not his best day.

OPINION: Carson Beck looked better than Bennett in this one scrimmage Bennett led the Black Team (first-team offense) to a 26-23 win over the Red Team (first-team defense) with an 8-play, 60-yard drive to set up the game-winning field goal. Bennett, who was the quarterback for the 2021 CFP Champion Bulldogs, shrugged off the notion of any added pressure on him.

RELATED: Kirby agrees with DawgNation reporter, Bennett has to be the starter “There’s pressure everywhere,” Bennett said, explaining how he doesn’t allow external factors to distract him. “Do more people watch me? Yeah. But I don’t think about them, because if you’re worried about them, you can’t be doing as well as you can in the here and now,” he said.

If that sounds a lot like Coach Kirby Smart’s philosophy at work — “Control the controllable,” and, “pressure is a privilege” — it’s not by accident. GRIFFITH: Of course there’s no quit in Stetson Bennett, return not in doubt The 2022 season will be the 24-year-old Bennett’s sixth in college football and his fifth under Smart’s direction. The head coach has great trust in Bennett, agreeing with DawgNation in his postgame press conference that there’s really no other choice but to start Bennett. RELATED: Stock Report shows Georgia has players soaring, others even To Bennett’s point, the pressure of being Georgia’s starting quarterback isn’t only what you make of it, but it’s also part of the job description.

“I signed up for this, I’m good enough to do this, so really all it comes down to is will you put the work in to be prepared,” Bennett said. “Pressure doesn’t really factor into it.” 1. Expectations and accountability Bennett gets it, the offense is going to have to do more, and he has no problem putting more of that on himself. “Do I think I need to be better than last year? Yeah. Do I think I’m going to need to go out there and win every single game? No,” Bennett said. “We’re still the University of Georgia, we’re still going to have great players, great O-Line, great backs, great backers, a great D-Line and great DBs. “So, I’m going to be better than last year, but this isn’t going to be the Stetson Bennett show. It’s going to be the University of Georgia football team.” 2. Batted down passes Four of Bennett’s incompletions on Saturday were on account of passes that were batted down at the line of scrimmage. Bennett has a tendency to be hard on himself when he doesn’t play well, and he quickly reminded the media that batted-down passes were an issue for him in the Bulldogs’ 41-24 loss at Alabama in 2020.