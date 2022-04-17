Georgia QB Carson Beck looked better than Stetson Bennett on G-Day; honest takes by position

ATHENS —Georgia football coach Kirby Smart didn’t want to name any standouts or players he was impressed with immediately after the G-Day Game. Smart indicated it was too soon with not enough film review, and he likely didn’t want to create any controversies or generate any hype. RELATED: Kirby Smart explains why he doesn’t need to announce his starting quarterback

Smart, like most every other football coach, wants to control the narrative: A player isn’t great until he says he is, and what happens behind closed trumps any football you see in the public forum. Fine, but the G-Day Game on Saturday did leave some initial impressions that are worth talking about. Quarterback Carson Beck played better than Stetson Bennett in this scrimmage. The 6-foot-4 Beck looked fluid, got through progressions quickly and delivered passes with more accuracy more consistently than the 5-11 Bennett.

This is not a challenge as to who should start -- Kirby Smart has laid down the law! RELATED: SEC Network star wonders, what if Bennett gets outplayed on G-Day? But Bennett’s height seems to limit his field vision and limit his effectiveness on short-to-intermediate passes over the middle, even while he throws a beautiful fade and wheel route.

RELATED: Kirby Smart says UGA offense more than numbers Smart is big on the experience Bennett brings to the table, but that experience didn’t prevent him from throwing two bad passes that were intercepted and having four other attempts batted down at the line. Smart said Friday Bennett had cleaned up those sort of mistakes, and on Saturday Smart indicated the QB stats don’t matter, essentially shrugging off Bennett’s 43-percent completion percentage. Did anyone notice Brock Vandagriff was the leading rusher in the game and his 28-yard run was one of only two runs longer than 10 yards on the team’s 33 carries? Running backs Kenny McIntosh, Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards looked better than the running back duo headed for the NFL did at this point last year. Running back is another position at Georgia where the numbers don’t matter with seniority and experience being the key the past two years.

McIntosh’s vision and cut-back ability and Milton’s power were on display on G-Day, and Edwards was so shifty he left Nyland Green grasping at air in a one-on-one open-field showdown. The Bulldogs might need another body for depth, but the top three in the rotation look elite. Tight ends There was a time the tight ends got grouped in with the receivers, but these Georgia Bulldogs have changed all that. Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington, Arik Gilbert, Oscar Delp and Brett Seither — wow! Gilbert is going to be a Red Zone problem, as ESPN analyst Greg McElroy pointed out how Todd Monken ran Gilbert on the post route four times for two touchdowns and two pass interference penalties — all opponents surely took note. RELATED: Arik Gilbert will be a weapon, ESPN analyst explains why