Pittsburgh Steelers embrace ‘explosive’ George Pickens, take note of competitive character

ATHENS — George Pickens landed in the Steel City ready to fortify one of the NFL’s proudest and most accomplished franchises in Pittsburgh. “I was really just thinking I was glad to be a Steeler … it was a great feeling,” Pickens said in a team video released on Thursday. “After you get the call, it’s on from there.”

Matt Canada, a veteran offensive coordinator in his third year with the franchise, revealed Pittsburgh had its eyes on Pickens coming out of the 2020 season. “As we began early draft prep, we thought he was maybe the best wideout coming out,” Canada said. “He had a tough injury there through the spring, and he battled to come back, played late in the year for them.”

Kevin Colbert, the Pittsburgh GM, echoed that sentiment. .“It was impressive to us how he responded, instead of letting that injury put him on the shelf, he fought through it and became a national champion,” Colbert said. “Pickens is a very, very talented young man.” Pickens suffered a torn ACL, believed to be a non-contact injury, in a March 23 closed practice, and was back running routes in October and playing on Nov. 27. “He came back and played late and had significant plays, and fought to get back out there and play,” Canada noted. “To me, that’s a great show of his character, right there. “He could have easily said ‘I’m going to get get healthy and wait … that shows a lot about him right there.” Pickens showed out at the NFL Combine, performing with what he referred to as a “first-round mentality” in putting up numbers strikingly similar to Georgia all-time great receiver A.J. Green.