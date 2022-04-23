How former Georgia football players fared this spring at 5 different SEC. schools

ATHENS — Former Georgia football players had a notable presence in spring drills after transferring to other programs. It’s a sign of the times, and it’s not surprising. Georgia football has developed and stockpiled talent like few other programs, as will soon be evident in 2023 NFL Draft.

Coach Kirby Smart’s 2021 Bulldogs will set a program record for most players selected in one draft (9, 2021) and could tie or break LSU’s record for most from any program selected in one draft (14, 2020) But some of the best Bulldogs’ recruits and players developed in-house detoured before making it to the next level. Most recently, Georgia was able to retain offensive lineman Amarius Mims after the former 5-star placed his name in the transfer portal visited Florida State.

Other notable players who transferred out after the CFP Championship Game and didn’t come back: • Receiver Jermaine Burton, Alabama • Quarterback JT Daniels, West Virginia

• Cornerback Jalen Kimber, Florida • Cornerback Ameer Speed, Michigan State • Receiver Justin Robinson, Mississippi State It’s a trend sweeping college football with the introduction of the one-time transfer rule last July and the passage of Name-Image-Likeness legislation that has opened the door for players to be paid. Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is the most discussed transfer of the Kirby Smart era, exiting UGA after just one season (2018) to play at Ohio State, where he led the Buckeyes to a CFP Championship Game appearance in 2020. Stetson Bennett didn’t get to the point of entering the portal, but he told a national television audience the day after winning Offensive MVP honors in the CFP Championship Game that he wasn’t sure if he would return to play at Georgia.

Bennett explained he needed to trust the staff and later indicated at the start of spring drills he things from Kirby Smart in “closed door meetings” that he needed to hear to return and be “all-in.” Fact is, year-to-year scholarship negotiations represent the new norm; Coaches must decide which players are worth appeasing, and which ones to turn loose. Still, there are some, like 2021 ACC Defensive Player of the Year and likely first-round NFL draft pick Jermaine Johnson, that can’t be convinced to stay. As impressive as the pending 2022 Georgia NFL Draft class looks — four UGA defenders projected in the first round— consider if Johnson had stayed. Former UGA Freshman All-American and starting offensive lineman Cade Mays is another big name Bulldogs transfer (to Tennessee) who will be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. But just as was the case with Fields and Johnson, Georgia had the depth to compensate for Mays’ transfer and were not the worse for it.