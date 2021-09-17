Georgia football ‘RBU’ status in question through two games

ATHENS — Is it RIP for RBU? Georgia fans are beginning to wonder after the Bulldogs have struggled to get their rushing game in gear through two contests this season, ranking 11th in the SEC. The backfield is scrambled, the offensive line is unsettled and the head coach is getting restless with No. 2-ranked Georgia (2-0) on the verge of a 7 p.m. kickoff (TV: ESPN on Saturday against South Carolina (2-0).

The Gamecocks’ strength is their defensive line, as they rank 23rd in the nation in rush defense allowing just 2.37 yards per carry, and 71 yards on the ground per game. SEC analyst Cole Cubelic, who is also the chairman of the Joe Moore Award that goes to the best offensive line, didn’t have Georgia ranked in his weekly SEC top five offensive line units after last Saturday’s performance. https://twitter.com/colecubelic/status/1438586197174071301

“They were losing one on ones, there were busted assignments,” Cubelic noted after watching film from the 56-7 win over UAB. “Just sloppy. Not enough continuity.” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said it was “a step back” for the run game after the Bulldogs managed 163 yards rushing on 38 attempts against the Conference USA Blazers. “We have to do a better job of moving people and being physical up front and open up some stuff,” said Smart, who team ranked fifth in the SEC in rushing last season. “You know, you gotta do it better.”

Senior Jamaree Salyer, a team captain capable of playing all five offensive line spots, said the Bulldogs feel a sense of urgency to get their run game back on track. “I think the run game is kind of a detailed thing — I don’t think it is effort thing, I don’t think it’s maybe even a personnel thing,” Salyer said. “I think it is just the details, you know, the fine details, the finishing this block, but going this direction. “So yeah, it’s always a sense of urgency here because that is what this program is being founded on to stay at. But yeah, we take great pride in our offensive line and defensive line of play and being able to run the ball and stop the run.” Matt Luke enters his second full season coaching an offensive line featuring 10 high school All-Americans and four 5-stars, but he has yet to have this group jell. Georgia lost starting right guard Tate Ratledge five plays into the season during the 10-3 win over Clemson, leading many to assume Salyer would move from left tackle to his more natural position as an offensive guard. But with pass protection at a premium, UGA has kept Salyer outside, seemingly waiting for former 5-star Broderick Jones to be ready to handle the left tackle duties.

Jones does well in pass protection, but against UAB he did not appear strong enough to handle the point of attack in the run game. “I think Broderick (Jones) playing at tackle and gaining confidence there certainly helps give you that option,” Smart said. “It was Broderick’s first really substantial playing time … we are trying to figure out the best way to move people and obviously that takes mass and strength and also to be able to protect so we can throw the ball…finding the best five.” The running back rotation has been split five ways between Zamir White, James Cook, Kendall Milton, Kenny McIntosh and Daijun Edwards. SEC analyst Roman Harper had the Georgia backs ranked outside the SEC’s top five after Week One. RELATED: Unsung Georgia football run game will be counted on Smart has said the run game is needed to set up the play-action passes, and he wants more explosive plays from his ground game.