3 things atop Georgia football list entering Orange Bowl CFP Semifinal practices for Michigan

ATHENS — Georgia football bowl prep began with a camp-like feel on Friday and Saturday, turning the page on an SEC Championship Game loss. The No. 3-ranked Bulldogs will be trying to win a College Football Playoff Championship after losing in a conference championship game. Georgia plays No. 2-ranked Michigan at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 in the Orange Bowl CFP Semifinal in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Kirby Smart has his hands full, but it's a sure thing the head coach will present a calm front with no panic buttons pushed. Georgia has plenty of time to go in whatever direction Smart chooses on offense and defense, his team filled with talented players who have grown enough to adapt to the scheme of choice.

Smart has proven himself capable more than once when given time to prepare for big games. The Bulldogs have won their past two New Year’s Six bowl games in Top 10 showdowns despite having several players opt out of action in each game with injuries, suspensions or to prepare for the NFL draft. It bodes well that Smart has shown he can pick his team back up after a disappointing loss in the SEC Championship Game, the 2019 Bulldogs rebounding from the 37-10 loss to LSU with a Sugar Bowl win over Baylor.

The College Football Playoff presents a different scenario, with players taking a different protocol knowing the team’s optimum team goal is at stake. Here are three priorities for Georgia as it will go beyond workouts and begin bowl practice in full this week: Quarterback situation No one expects sudden transparency or explanations from Smart about how the position will be managed leading into the Orange Bowl. Smart has maintained to treat it like any other, with competition in practice and the best player getting the starting job. If Smart is taken at his word, he said after the 41-24 loss to Alabama that he has confidence in Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels. The quarterbacks have different strengths, as Smart explained in an exclusive interview with ESPN last October. Bennett offers a degree of mobility and has been more effective in play-action situations than the dropback game.

Bennett has six first-down runs on 11 third-down rushing attempts vs. SEC teams, along with six sacks on the 65 third-down plays he didn’t handoff in league play. Daniels is the more polished and accurate passer, with 90-percent of his third-down throws against the three SEC teams he faced going for first downs to Bennett’s 31-percent first down conversion rate on third-down throws against league teams. The status and health of the receivers could factor into Smart’s decision. George Pickens will be three weeks healthier, and the Bulldogs must find a way to get this talented player more than two catches if he plays in the bowl game. Tight end Darnell Washington is another super talent who has been getting better each week after being slowed by a foot injury and should get more targets. Another factor is the confidence UGA has in offensive tackles Jamaree Salyer and Warren McClendon. Michigan features dangerous pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson (the Heisman Trophy runner-up) and David Ojabo. Smart must also evaluate the likelihood of the run game having success, as it keys the play-action style that replaced the Pro Style Spread as UGA’s primary offense once Daniels was sidelined by injuries. The secondary The secondary has been suspect throughout the season, and the Georgia players have said as much, sharing more than once that mistakes have been masked by a dominant front seven.