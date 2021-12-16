Georgia receiver George Pickens catches NIL deal with NFL Great Tom Brady

ATHENS — George Pickens took another big step in his comeback from the torn ACL he suffered nine months ago, this time, off the field and in the increasingly important world of NIL deals.

Pickens is one of four college football players signed by Tom Brady to represent a new apparel brand, per a “Business of College Sports” article published on Thursday.

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, who Georgia will face in the Orange Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal on Dec. 31, is another of the football reps along with Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall and Jackson State’s Shedeur Sanders, son of NFL and College Football Hall of Fame Deion Sanders.