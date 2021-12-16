Georgia receiver George Pickens catches NIL deal with NFL Great Tom Brady
ATHENS — George Pickens took another big step in his comeback from the torn ACL he suffered nine months ago, this time, off the field and in the increasingly important world of NIL deals.
Pickens is one of four college football players signed by Tom Brady to represent a new apparel brand, per a “Business of College Sports” article published on Thursday.
Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, who Georgia will face in the Orange Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal on Dec. 31, is another of the football reps along with Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall and Jackson State’s Shedeur Sanders, son of NFL and College Football Hall of Fame Deion Sanders.
Pickens joins UGA quarterback JT Daniels as one of college football’s front-line models on the apparel circuit.
Daniels, who like Pickens has not returned to the starting lineup after suffering an injury, has a deal with Rhoback in addition to his NIL contracts with Zaxby’s and Super Glow cards.
Pickens, in his second game back from the injury, had two catches in the SEC Championship Game for 41 yards.
Georgia exited the 2020 season baking on the Daniels-Pickens connection to elevate and modernize Smart’s offensive philosophy with coordinator Todd Monken.
Pickens was the 2020 Sugar Bowl MVP, tying a school record with 12 catches.
Former Georgia quarterback and current New York Giant Jake Fromm is among many who have endorsed Pickens, who has made the sort of catches that invoke memories of Randy Moss.
“George is a great teammate, a great football player,” Fromm said. “What I love about George is he loves football. He loves going out, competing. I can say for him showing up at practice, he’s the same guy, same competitor every single day. And I know I love it”
Pickens is widely projected as a first-round NFL Draft pick.