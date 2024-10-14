ATHENS — A Georgia football win at Texas would go a long way toward the Bulldogs’ establishing their identity this season.

Coach Kirby Smart made that much clear when asked by DawgNation what he wants to see from his team against the No. 1-ranked Longhorns in the 7:30 p.m. game on Saturday.

“I want them to play their best game against Texas,” Smart said. “Simply stated, we have not played our best game, we have not put a complete game together and that’s what every coaches goal is, which is to play your best game moving forward.

“That’s what’s going to be needed to go on the road at Texas and play. We have to play better and that’s the only goal I’m thinking about right now is how we play this week.”

Smart sent out Florida transfer Trevor Etienne to represent the offense during Monday’s media session, a not to the tailback’s leadership and importance in the game.

Etienne explained how he would assert his leadership in the days of practice leading up to the pivotal match up, sharing what he would tell his teammates.

“Just make sure we do the little things right, take pride in performance, coming and doing what you can do better,” Etienne said. “Being a positive voice, letting them know it’s going to be a big game but we got this.

“Come in and work, work, work.”

The Bulldogs are a 3 1/2-point underdog at the time of this publication, but senior safety Dan Jackson shared how that won’t affect Georgia’s approach.

“I don’t think we’re worried too much about outside expectations,” Jackson said, asked about UGA holding the role of underdog for the first time since the 2021 season-opening game against Clemson that was played in Charlotte, N.C.

" I don’t personally believe we’re ever an underdog … I’m not worried about the guys we have in our room one bit.”

Smart, however, does have concerns as he prepares his team to play a Texas team that has won 11 straight at home dating back to the 2022 season.

Here are four things to note from Smart’s Monday press briefing:

Steve Sarkisian’s Offense

Texas ranks seventh in the nation in total offense (495.7 yards per game) and scoring offense (43.2 points per outing) entering the game with Georgia.

“They’re balanced, (and) they do a great job of putting you in conflict in terms of run-pass, play-action, turn your back to the ball (and) they can take shots,” Smart said. “They’ll have you sitting on the line of scrimmage because you think it’s a run, and they run right by you.

“They’ll have you looking at motion, and you don’t see the guy running down the field and they’re passing.”

Containing Quinn Ewers

Smart noted Texas’ veteran quarterback is back in the saddle, having led the Longhorns to a 34-3 win over Oklahoma after missing the previous two games with an oblique injury.

“It’s his awareness, like there’s nothing that he hasn’t seen, and as a quarterback you get confidence by playing the position,” Smart said of Ewers, who has led Texas to 19 wins in his 25 starts.

“He’s played a lot of football, he’s a really good athlete and he’s been in Sarkisian’s system,” he said. “This guy’s taking off and hurting people running when he needs to, but he can also stand in the pocket and make all the throws and change protections.”

Texas’ top-ranked defense

The Longhorns rank No. 1 in the nation in total defense (229.7 yards per game) and scoring defense (6.33 points per game).

“Size, speed … every defense starts with train wreckers, big guys, physical guys at the point of attack that are hard to move, they’ve got them,” Smart said. “They’ve got guys on the edge that are elite rushers.

“They patched up some holes (via the transfer portal) they had, and they’re the complete package on defense. They’re really consistent, and they don’t give up explosives.”

Telltale quote

Perhaps the most telling comment from Smart was when he compared this Texas team to recent Georgia teams that won championships.

“The consistency you watch them play with, it reminds me of some of our best teams here,” Smart said. “I’m like, ‘Man, they’re good on D, they’re good on O, they’re good on special teams, and they’re playing at a high level.”