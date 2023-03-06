Georgia 2023 NFL Combine leaders vs. numbers of elite Bulldogs of the past

INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL Combine has turned into its own television event, full of hype and sensationalism that might lead some to believe entire draft profiles were flipped. Of course, that couldn’t be further from the truth. NFL franchises have invested millions of dollars into researching the players over the course of at least their past two seasons.

RELATED: Georgia NFL Combine stock report A day in shorts and T-shirts isn’t going to make as much difference as some might imagine. That’s not to say there weren’t some eye-opening performances and impressive numbers put up, because Georgia had more than a few.

But the football film doesn’t lie, and the interviews and medical evaluations behind the scenes carry just as much weight — and in some cases, much more — than those few tenths of a second that separate running backs or safeties. All that said, there remains a fascination with who is the biggest, strongest, fastest and most explosive. Rather than be held hostage as “prisoners of the moment” of the most recent Georgia football performances at an NFL Combine, better to put the 2023 numbers into full context.

Here’s a look at how some of the 2023 Georgia players at the NFL combine compared with some of the most elite Bulldogs at their positions over the past 20 years: QB Stetson Bennett (5-11, 192) 4.67 40-yard dash 33.5-inch vertical jump 118-inch broad jump 2006 QB D.J. Shockley (6-1, 214) 4.56 40-yard dash 37.5-inch vertical jump

121-inch broad jump 2009 QB Matthew Stafford (6-2, 225) 4.81 40-yard dash 30.5-inch vertical jump 107-inch broad jump TE Darnell Washington (6.6.5, 264) 4.64 40-yard dash