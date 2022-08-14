Georgia QB takeaways from Scrimmage One sends Kirby Smart to film room

ATHENS — Kirby Smart was uncharacteristically reserved when asked to asses Georgia quarterback play following Scrimmage One on Saturday. Sixth-year senior Stetson Bennett has the reigns of what appears to be a powerful offense, a deep, strong offensive line in front of him, and future NFL players around him at the skill positions. RELATED: Stetson Bennett provides insight into Georgia team mindset

Bennett had a good statistical day in Scrimmage One, according to Smart, and like any quarterback has his strengths and weaknesses. “I would reserve judgment until I really get to watch the tape,” Smart said, asked about quarterback play in the Saturday scrimmage. “I thought statistically, Stetson (Bennett) had a really good day.

“You don’t know everything when you’re standing behind them, you don’t get to judge what was going on.” Oregon coach Dan Lanning will know better than anyone how to attempt to exploit Bennett when the Ducks and Bulldogs meet on Sept. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Smart and his offensive staff likely know how Lanning will operate, and that’s probably why observers said — media was not allowed in, but parents and boosters were — that UGA was working on Bennett’s ability to throw outside the numbers in the scrimmage.

There were times in Scrimmage One, observers said, defensive backs were able to arrive at the same time as the ball and be disruptive. Bennett has improved his footwork and the velocity of his throws, so it’s likely a timing issue as much as anything. The good news is that Bennett has most always found ways to be good enough to win, even on his toughest days. Indeed, Smart came away from Scrimmage One saying the offense was ahead of the defense. But there was more to Smart’s quarterback play assessment than just Bennett. “I thought the offensive line did a pretty good job in the pocket — we didn’t get a lot of pressure defensively, which allowed the quarterbacks to have a pretty good day,” Smart said

“I’m very pleased with where the quarterbacks are, in terms of Brock (Vandagriff), Carson (Beck) and even Gunner (Stockton).” Smart said he was pleased with Stockton’s play, as the true freshman made the most of his opportunities in the scrimmage. “You don’t get to see as much of Gunner, because we do fours in our practice,” Smart said. “I thought he did a good job.” Smart concluded that “Coach (Todd) Monken does a great job with those guys. They understand what they need to do and how to get the ball to their weapons.” The lack of comparison between Beck and Vandagriff was conspicuous by its absence. Some observers felt Vandagriff could be making a move to challenge Beck for the No. 2 job.