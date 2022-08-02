Stetson Bennett provides insight into team mindset, why Georgia expects to win every game

ATHENS — There will be plenty of questions surrounding the reloaded Georgia football team this season, but confidence isn’t one of them. Coach Kirby Smart opens his seventh year leading the program when UGA begins fall camp on Thursday. Sixth-year quarterback Stetson Bennett provided insight from within the team huddle at SEC Media Days in Atlanta last month that made the Bulldogs’ approach clear.

“We expect to win every game we go play,” Bennett said. “Just because of the work we’ve done.” Oregon, Samford, Kent State and South Carolina — they’re all the same, as far as Bennett and the reigning national champions are concerned. “We try to look at each opponent as nameless and faceless,” Bennett said.

And as far as the pressure and expectations Georgia faces? Bennett shrugged. “As far as what the potential is or buzzword like that,” Bennett said, “we’re going to leave this right here, and we’re going to go work out, and then we’re going to throw and try to be 100 percent.”

Bennett knows he has the supporting cast around him, from a talented and experienced offensive line to a bevy of future NFL players at receiver, tight end and running back. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken did an impressive job flipping the scheme last season after starter JT Daniels was injured from multi-receiver spread to play-action shot team. The Bulldogs have had an entire offseason with Bennett getting the vast majority of the reps and Monken designing the offense around his strengths. “I think it’s going to be easier this year, just because we really didn’t lose that many guys on offense,” Bennett said. “The guys we did lose were great players, but (so are) the guys we didn’t. “It is another year with Monken, Year 3, (and) I’m coming back as the starter.” There are plenty of long summer days ahead, but the 24-year-old Bennett knows how to approach it like the full-grown man that he is.