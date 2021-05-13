Georgia softball drops 7th straight, eliminated from SEC tourney
The hard times continued for Georgia softball on Wednesday with the Lady Bulldogs eliminated in the first round with a 3-0 loss to Kentucky.
Georgia (29-21, 7-17 SEC) awaits the NCAA Selection Sunday Show (TV: ESPN2, 9 p.m.) to learn their placement in the tournament’s field of 64.
The Lady Bulldogs have lost seven in a row and 10 of 11 since upsetting No. 1-ranked Oklahoma 7-6 on April 20.
“I just think we’ve got to keep playing hard and know that it’s fresh every day we get out there,” said UGA coach Lu Harris-Champer, who is in her 20th year leading the program.
We’ve just got to keep battling. We play good teams and we’re a good team too. We’ve just got to keep battling.”
This season’s UGA team has 10 seniors listed, including top three pitchers Mary Wilson Avant, Alley Cutting and Lauren Mathis.
Georgia hasn’t won a conference tournament since 2014.
The Bulldogs are without an SEC East Divisional title since 2006 and SEC regular-season championship since 2005.
Georgia softball past seasons:
2021: 29-21, 7-17
2020: 23-5, 2-1
2019: 42-19, 12-12
2018: 48-13, 16-8 (WCWS appearance)
2017: 35-23, 6-18
2016: 46-20, 12-12 (WCWS appearance)
2015: 44-17, 14-9
2014: 49-15, 14-9
2013: 40-21, 15-9
2012: 45-17, 17-11
2011: 51-14, 17-9
2010: 50-13, 18-8 (WCWS appearance)
2009: 47-12, 18-7 (WCWS appearance)
2008: 46-24, 14-14
2007: 46-28, 13-15
2006: 54-15, 24-6
2005: 55-14, 26-4
2004: 55-17, 20-10
2003: 57-14, 23-6
2002: 59-17, 18-12
2001: 33-26, 9-18