Georgia softball drops 7th straight, eliminated from SEC tourney

The hard times continued for Georgia softball on Wednesday with the Lady Bulldogs eliminated in the first round with a 3-0 loss to Kentucky.

Georgia (29-21, 7-17 SEC) awaits the NCAA Selection Sunday Show (TV: ESPN2, 9 p.m.) to learn their placement in the tournament’s field of 64.

The Lady Bulldogs have lost seven in a row and 10 of 11 since upsetting No. 1-ranked Oklahoma 7-6 on April 20.