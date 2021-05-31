Tenacious Georgia softball faces Oklahoma State 64 miles from Cowgirls’ campus

Georgia softball will be at a disadvantage of sorts when it opens play in the Women’s College World Series on Thursday, but don’t expect that to discourage the Bulldogs. Georgia, after all, has been a team that has proven it feeds off adversity. The Bulldogs (34-21) play No. 5 national seed Oklahoma State (47-10) at 2 p.m. on Thursday (TV: ESPN) at USA Hall of Fame Stadium. The tournament is taking place just 64 miles from Stillwater, Okla., home of the Cowgirls’ campus.

Here are the other opening-round games at the College Women’s Series: • James Madison vs. Oklahoma, Noon (ESPN) • Arizona vs. Alabama, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

ª Florida State vs. UCLA, 9 p.m. (ESPN) This marks the fifth time Lu Harris-Champer has taken a Georgia team to the Women’s College World Series in her 21 campaigns, but this season’s team already holds a special place in the head coach’s heart. “They just have something so tenacious about them, it’s a blessing to be with this team,” said Harris-Champer, who watched her team lose seven straight and 10 of 11 before catching fire in the Athens Regional.

RELATED: Georgia football must shake late-season slump in postseason “They really just have a lot of guts and a lot of heart,” she said. “.When you have that, you can go a long way. You can get knocked out, but you can stand up, and that’s a big part of it.” Georgia stunned No. 4 national seed Florida in Gainesville last weekend, winning twice to sweep the Gators. RELATED: Georgia softball stuns Florida, Mary Wilson Avent stars in circle “I thought they played with a lot of synergy, lot of heart, lot of grit, lot of guts,” Harris-Champer said. “Just the team, as a whole, banded together and got the job done.” Oklahoma State represents quite a challenge, but as the Georgia softball program has proven, it is not a team to be counted out.

Here’s a look at how the Bulldogs and Cowgirls compare: Team ERA 13. Oklahoma State 1.82 104. Georgia 3.26 Fielding percentage 45. Oklahoma State .971 213. Georgia .954 Batting average 16. Oklahoma State .324