Georgia softball beats Florida, advances to Women’s College World Series

Georgia pitcher Mary Wilson Avant (5) during the Bulldogs’ game against Florida in the 2021 NCAA softball super regionals on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Katie Seashole Pressly Softball Stadium in Gainesville, FL (Photo/UF Athletics)
The Georgia softball team is heading back to the Women’s College World Series for the fifth time in program history after beating Florida 6-0 in game 2 of the Super Regionals.

The Bulldogs followed a similar recipe to their 4-0 win over the rival Gators on Friday. Pitcher Mary Wilson Avant once again shut down the Florida offense and the Bulldogs relied on the long ball to score.

