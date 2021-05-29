Georgia softball beats Florida, advances to Women’s College World Series
The Georgia softball team is heading back to the Women’s College World Series for the fifth time in program history after beating Florida 6-0 in game 2 of the Super Regionals.
The Bulldogs followed a similar recipe to their 4-0 win over the rival Gators on Friday. Pitcher Mary Wilson Avant once again shut down the Florida offense and the Bulldogs relied on the long ball to score.
