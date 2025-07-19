ATLANTA — Gunner Stockton was soaking it all in at the College Football Hall of Fame this week, wearing a smile just as sure as he’ll wear Georgia’s famous “G” on his helmet this fall.

“I was excited to be here and represent the team and I take it as an honor,” Stockton said of his appearance at the SEC Media Days on Tuesday. “It comes with being a Georgia quarterback, it has its perks.

“The best part is being able to play in the state of Georgia where I grew up, and I wouldn’t change it for anything.”

Stockton didn’t share any major revelations or draw the biggest crowd so much as put who and what he is on display for those wanting a closer look at the Bulldogs’ projected starting quarterback.

“It’s been great,” Stockton said during his appearance on DawgNation Daily. “Just being able to be myself and talk about the team.”

It turns out the old pickup truck Stockton once drove has been replaced with a newer one, but just like Stetson Bennett’s flip phone, it had its place in Stockton’s journey.

“It was a hot topic for a little bit,” Stockton said with a smile, asked how many times over the past year he has been asked about the 1984 Ford F-150 he was noted to drive around campus after arriving at UGA from Rabun County High School as a 4-star prospect in the 2022 Class. “It was pretty fun.”

Stockton’s last batch of receivers at Georgia had their moments, too, but just like the old pickup truck, they have been replaced in the same bigger, faster newer mode.

First-year transfer receivers Noah Thomas and Zachariah Branch are expected to make an impact, while incoming freshman CJ Wiley has turned enough heads to believe he will be in the regular rotation.

Dillon Bell is a returning starter who former teammate Arian Smith said has pledged himself to showing more consistency and silencing all doubters, while second-year transfers Colbie Young (Miami) and London Humphreys (Vanderbilt) have flashed enough highlights to believe they will figure into the weekly game plans.

Stockton shared his confidence in the receiver room after an offseason that featured some weeks with five days of voluntary workouts.

“The receivers, there’s a bunch of new guys and guys who have been there a long time,” Stockton said. “The way they attack every day and show up to work, they aren’t complaining and always have a positive attitude.

“They make it easy to go and play and workout.”

Stockton said it has taken time to get the timing down with all of the new receivers.

“I wouldn’t say it’s easy,” Stockton said. “It takes time to see how everyone is moving and running routes.”

Time, Stockton knows, is something he won’t always have the luxury of having in the pocket.

Indeed, Stockton remembers suffering the costly strip-sack that led to a Notre Dame touchdown just before halftime of last season’s Sugar Bowl CFP quarterfinal.

Having a quicker release is a must, as is knowing how and when to escape the pocket and scramble for valuable yardage.

“I think if you can run as a quarterback, it’s aways good,” Stockton said. “But it comes with being smart and knowing when you can and can’t do it.”

The Bulldogs have two relatively easy games to open the season, at home against Marshall (3:30 p.m., Aug. 30) and at home against Austin Peay (3:30 p.m., Sept. 6) before a road test at Tennessee at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 13.

Stockton plans to go back to work with the same approach he has taken his first 3 1/2 years on the Georgia campus.

“I think it’s just being consistent and showing up every day and doing what our coaches have told us,” Stockton said.

“Obviously at Georgia, you want to win every game, that’s the best thing about being at Georgia — that’s the standard, and that’s the privilege,” he said. “I look forward to enjoying every moment with the guys.”