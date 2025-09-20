Gunner Stockton’s football dreams are coming true at Georgia, and the Rabun County High School community was ready to celebrate with him on Friday night at Frank Snyder Memorial Stadium in Tiger.

Stockton was present to have his No. 14 jersey retired in a first-class, pregame celebration that culminated with the announcer quoting Babe Ruth, “Heroes get remembered, but legends never die.”

Stockton’s accomplishments — from the time he went 65-0 in parks and recreation youth football, through his Rabun County High School football career, where he led the Bobcats to a 46-7 record and four region titles — are daunting.

• 2020 and 2021 AJC Offensive player of the Year

• 2021 AJC Super 11

• 2021 Georgia Gatorade Player of the Year 2021

• Georgia H.S. career passing TD record, (177)

• Georgia H.S. total TD record (254)

• Second in Georgia H.S. passing yards (13,652)

• Second in Georgia H.S. tool yards (18,024)

“It’s special, just knowing what the 14 means to the community and this football team,” Stockton said after the ceremony, per a Blitz interview. “I’m just really grateful for the honor.”

It was an appropriate time to reflect; Stockton’s ascension in the collegiate ranks has taken hold with 12.6 million television viewers having watched him lead the Bulldogs to a 44-41 overtime win over Tennessee on ABC television.

Stockton’s performance against the Vols earned him SEC Offensive Player of the Week and Davey O’Brien Award National Quarterback of the Week honors.

There’s a long season ahead, to be sure, but Stockton is currently tied for sixth among Heisman Trophy favorites a quarter of the way through the season.

Stockton, a fourth-year junior, reflected on the patience needed to wait for his opportunity at Georgia.

“I think waiting, always trusting God’s plan, he always has a plan, even though you might not like the road there, but just trusting it,” Stockton said. “Being the quarterback at Georgia has been a little different, been a little different part of life, but I’ve enjoyed it and had a good season so far.”

Stockton said lessons learned at Rabun County have helped him deal with the intense scrutiny that comes with playing quarterback at Georgia.

“I think it’s being humble, and just being grounded,” Stockton said, “kinda what I learned here at Rabun County.”

The No. 5-ranked Bulldogs (3-0, 1-0 SEC) are off this Saturday before playing host to No. 14 Alabama (2-1, 0-0) at 7:30 p.m. next Saturday at Sanford Stadium in Athens.

Stockton will enter the contest with a 70.8 completion percentage with four passing touchdowns and no interceptions through the first three games, along with 28 carries for 124 yards and three rushing touchdowns.