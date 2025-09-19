Auburn at Oklahoma has the “two teams enter, one team leaves” feel about it, as each program looks to ascend to College Football Playoff contender status.

The No. 22-ranked Tigers and the No. 11-ranked Sooners each have an impressive win already this season, with Auburn having scored a 38-24 win at Baylor in Week 1, while Oklahoma knocked off No. 21-ranked Michigan 24-13 in Week 2.

“This is why we come to Auburn, and why you want to coach in this league, is to play and coach games like this,” Tigers coach Hugh Freeze said.

“The road games are certainly a very big challenge in this league, no matter where you go, so it’s one we’re looking forward to, but certainly have to play at a high, high level, and do the little things that are winning football games that we’ve done thus far.”

Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold played two years at Oklahoma before transferring, providing an interesting subplot to the matchup of Top 25-ranked teams.

“You know, he saw our defenses every single day in practice, so there’s going to be a familiarity to that,” Sooners coach Brent Venables said. “Most defenses, everybody’s doing kind of the same stuff anyway, but I don’t see any advantages, necessarily, one way or the other.

Here’s a look at this week’s games involving SEC teams, with the DraftKings.com point spread (9-18-25), the time and television network carrying the game, and a pick:

Arkansas -7.5 at Memphis, Noon, ABC

Pick: Arkansas 27, Memphis 20

UAB at Tennessee -39.5, 12:45 p.m., SEC Network

Tennessee 52, UAB 10

Tulane at Ole Miss -13.5, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Ole Miss 31, Tulane 21

Auburn at Oklahoma -7, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Oklahoma 21, Auburn 17

NIU at Mississippi State -21.5, 4:15 p.m., SEC

Network

Mississippi State 38, Northern Illinois 10

South Carolina at Missouri -9.5, 7 p.m., ESPN

Missouri 37, South Carolina 13

Florida at Miami -7.5, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Miami 24, Florida 17

Georgia State at Vanderbilt -28.5, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Vanderbilt 45, Georgia State 13

Southeastern at LSU No Line, 7:45 p.m., SEC Network

LSU 63, Southeastern 14

Sam Houston at Texas -39.5, 8 p.m, ESPN-plus

Texas 52, Sam Houston 10

Last week: 10-1 straight-up, 8-3 vs. spread

Season: 33-5 straight-up, 19-19 vs. spread

SEC in the Heisman Odds

SEC players in bold

John Mateer +800 (first)

Carson Beck +900

Dante Moore +1200

Garrett Nussmeier +1300

Jeremiah Smith +1400

Marcel Reed +1500

Julian Sayin +1500

Gunner Stockton +1500

Joey Aguilar +1600

Jackson Arnold +2000

Devon Dampier +2000

Ty Simpson +2500

Drew Allar +2500

Behren Morton +2500

Thomas Castellanos +2800

Jayden Maiava +3000

LaNorris Sellers +3500

Haynes King +3500

Fernando Mendoza +3500

Arch Manning +3500

Other SEC players

Beau Pribula +4500

Diego Pavia +6000

Austin Simmons +6000

Taylen Green +7000

Ahmad Hardy +7000

Ryan Williams +7500

Zachariah Branch +13,000

DJ Lagway +18,000

Nate Frazier +20,000

Blake Shapen +20,000

Austin Mack +20,000

Kevin Concepcion +30,000

Dylan Stewart +30,000

Cam Coleman +30,000

Odds to win SEC championship

Georgia +260

Texas +360

LSU +550

Alabama +550

Texas A&M +1200

Ole Miss +1300

Oklahoma +1500

Auburn +2000

Tennessee +3000

Missouri +3000

Florida +5000

Vanderbilt +7500

Arkansas +15,000

South Carolina +18,000

Mississippi State +20,000

Kentucky +25,000