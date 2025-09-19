Auburn at Oklahoma has the “two teams enter, one team leaves” feel about it, as each program looks to ascend to College Football Playoff contender status.
The No. 22-ranked Tigers and the No. 11-ranked Sooners each have an impressive win already this season, with Auburn having scored a 38-24 win at Baylor in Week 1, while Oklahoma knocked off No. 21-ranked Michigan 24-13 in Week 2.
“This is why we come to Auburn, and why you want to coach in this league, is to play and coach games like this,” Tigers coach Hugh Freeze said.
“The road games are certainly a very big challenge in this league, no matter where you go, so it’s one we’re looking forward to, but certainly have to play at a high, high level, and do the little things that are winning football games that we’ve done thus far.”
Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold played two years at Oklahoma before transferring, providing an interesting subplot to the matchup of Top 25-ranked teams.
“You know, he saw our defenses every single day in practice, so there’s going to be a familiarity to that,” Sooners coach Brent Venables said. “Most defenses, everybody’s doing kind of the same stuff anyway, but I don’t see any advantages, necessarily, one way or the other.
Here’s a look at this week’s games involving SEC teams, with the DraftKings.com point spread (9-18-25), the time and television network carrying the game, and a pick:
Arkansas -7.5 at Memphis, Noon, ABC
Pick: Arkansas 27, Memphis 20
UAB at Tennessee -39.5, 12:45 p.m., SEC Network
Tennessee 52, UAB 10
Tulane at Ole Miss -13.5, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Ole Miss 31, Tulane 21
Auburn at Oklahoma -7, 3:30 p.m., ABC
Oklahoma 21, Auburn 17
NIU at Mississippi State -21.5, 4:15 p.m., SEC
Network
Mississippi State 38, Northern Illinois 10
South Carolina at Missouri -9.5, 7 p.m., ESPN
Missouri 37, South Carolina 13
Florida at Miami -7.5, 7:30 p.m., ABC
Miami 24, Florida 17
Georgia State at Vanderbilt -28.5, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
Vanderbilt 45, Georgia State 13
Southeastern at LSU No Line, 7:45 p.m., SEC Network
LSU 63, Southeastern 14
Sam Houston at Texas -39.5, 8 p.m, ESPN-plus
Texas 52, Sam Houston 10
Last week: 10-1 straight-up, 8-3 vs. spread
Season: 33-5 straight-up, 19-19 vs. spread
SEC in the Heisman Odds
SEC players in bold
John Mateer +800 (first)
Carson Beck +900
Dante Moore +1200
Garrett Nussmeier +1300
Jeremiah Smith +1400
Marcel Reed +1500
Julian Sayin +1500
Gunner Stockton +1500
Joey Aguilar +1600
Jackson Arnold +2000
Devon Dampier +2000
Ty Simpson +2500
Drew Allar +2500
Behren Morton +2500
Thomas Castellanos +2800
Jayden Maiava +3000
LaNorris Sellers +3500
Haynes King +3500
Fernando Mendoza +3500
Arch Manning +3500
Other SEC players
Beau Pribula +4500
Diego Pavia +6000
Austin Simmons +6000
Taylen Green +7000
Ahmad Hardy +7000
Ryan Williams +7500
Zachariah Branch +13,000
DJ Lagway +18,000
Nate Frazier +20,000
Blake Shapen +20,000
Austin Mack +20,000
Kevin Concepcion +30,000
Dylan Stewart +30,000
Cam Coleman +30,000
Odds to win SEC championship
Georgia +260
Texas +360
LSU +550
Alabama +550
Texas A&M +1200
Ole Miss +1300
Oklahoma +1500
Auburn +2000
Tennessee +3000
Missouri +3000
Florida +5000
Vanderbilt +7500
Arkansas +15,000
South Carolina +18,000
Mississippi State +20,000
Kentucky +25,000