TAMPA, Fla. — Gunner Stockton, Heisman Trophy winner?

It could happen, according to USA Today columnist Matt Hayes, who’s still buzzing over Stockton’s clutch performances last season.

“The year he had last year, the way he played in big games when they needed him — wait and see what happens this year,” Hayes said during DawgNation’s Ingles On the Beat podcast.

Stockton finished seventh in last year’s Heisman Trophy balloting and enters the preseason No. 9 among favorites at +2000, according to FanDuel — better than the +3300 odds he had entering his first season as a starter.

This, despite Georgia needing to replace five of its top six pass catchers from a season ago, including UGA single-season reception leader Zachariah Branch.

But to Hayes’ point, it’s hard to bet against Stockton finding a way to come through, especially when one considers his statistics in the clutch:

• Stockton completed 83.6% of his fourth-quarter passes (56 of 67) for 567 yards with 7 TDs and no interceptions

• Stockton was 5-of-7 passing on fourth-down throws with 2 TDs and no interceptions

• In the red zone, Stockton completed 66% of his passes with 17 TDs and no interceptions

• Stockton was 30-of-41 passing (73.2%) for 357 yards with 6 TDs and no interceptions when UGA was trailing by 8 to 14 points.

“Gunner’s a winner,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart told the world before handing over the starting job to Georgia high schools’ career passing touchdowns leader (177), total touchdowns leader (254) and career total yardage leader (18,024).

“He’s got a full year under his belt; he’s dealt with going on the road in the SEC, he understands the pressure and expectations of the position, so watch him play even better this year,” Hayes said.

“We’ve been talking about Arch (Manning), and Trinidad Chambliss, and John Mateer and Sam Leavitt and LaNorris Sellers, and the guy in Athens might have the best season out of anybody,” Hayes said.

“If Georgia is 11-1 or 12-0 heading into the SEC championship game, Gunner might be playing for the Heisman Trophy in that SEC championship game.”

Here are the current FanDuel Heisman Trophy favorites:

CJ Carr, Notre Dame, +750

Arch Manning, Texas, +800

Darian Mensah, Miami, +1100

Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss, +1200

Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State, +1300

Julian Sayin, Ohio State, +1300

Dante Moore, Oregon, +1300

Josh Hoover, Indiana, +1500

Gunner Stockton, Georgia, +2000

Keelon Russell, Alabama, +2200