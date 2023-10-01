AUBURN, Ala. — Ladd McConkey, Georgia’s top perimeter receiving threat returned on Saturday, and it was just in time.

McConkey made three critical third down catches for the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs as they rallied for a 27-20 win at Auburn.

“I’d just needed to have a good week of practice,” said McConkey, who was sidelined the first four games of this season with a back injury.”

McConkey said he built up his confidence as the week progressed to get clearance and felt good after making four catches for 38 yards -- including three third-down conversion catches -- in the game.

It was a healthier Georgia team on Saturday, as safety Javon Bullard returned from an ankle injury that had led to him missing the previous two games.

Bullard made his snaps count, recording 10 tackles — just one fewer than team leader Smael Mondon (11).

Georgia sacks leader Mykell Williams also returned after missing last Saturday’s game with an illness.

Kendal Milton, who missed the UAB game with a sprained knee, saw very limited action and did not carry the ball at Auburn.

Tight ends Lawson Luckie (ankle) and Pearce Spurlin (shoulder) did not play, and offensive tackles Austin Blaske (knee) and Amarius Mims (ankle) did not play. Tailback Rod Robinson (ankle) was listed among those who did not play.