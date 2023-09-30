AUBURN, Ala. – Kirby Smart’s confidence in Georgia was evident, from start to finish of the Bulldogs’ 27-20 come-from-behind win at Auburn on Saturday.

It was the mark of a championship coach who knew his team was prepared to handle the adversity of a double-digit deficit in one of the SEC’s most hostile environments, Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Georgia won its 22nd consecutive regular-season game, extending a school record while also tying the length of Florida’s longest win streak, 22 under coach Urban Meyer in 2008-2009.

“I wouldn’t say they’ve rattled us,” Smart said during the action. “I think we’ve got great composure … we’ve just got to play better.”

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck finished 23-of-33 passing for 313 yards with a touchdown and an interception, while Brock Bowers reeled in a career-high 157 yards on eight catches, including the game-winning touchdown.

Here are three things worth noting:

The Bowers Heisman Pose

Bowers scored the game-winning touchdown with 2:52 left on a 40-catch-and-run, breaking two tackles after catching a missile from Carson Beck over the middle.

Bowers, who finished with 8 catches for 157 yards, came up big time and time again against Auburn on Saturday.

Earlier on the game-winning drive, Bowers broke open on a third-and-12 to reel in a 16-yard reception from Beck down to the Tigers’ 39-yard line with 3:49.

Ladd’s clutch return

Ladd McConkey, Georgia’s top wide receiver from last season, made his first appearance of the 2023 campaign.

McConkey, finished with 4 catches for 38 yards, three of them helping the Bulldogs convert on third downs.

• 11-yard catch on third-and-9 first quarter

• 17-yard on third-and-6 in third quarter

• 12-yard catch on third-and-10 in the third quarter

Woodring comes through

Smart’s confidence in placekicker Peyton Woodring paid off, as the freshman proved clutch with field goal makes of 37 and 38 yards on Saturday.

Woodring had missed 28-yard field goals in wins over South Carolina and Ball State.