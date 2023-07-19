Kirby Smart has Georgia football confident, collected and ready to lead SEC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kirby Smart stepped to the podium and collected himself, a live network audience tuned in, hundreds of media before him ready with questions.
Georgia football, the two-time defending national champions, were once again front and center with Smart in position to provide perspective on the past and provide insight into the future.
“It’s great to be back,” Smart said, sounding and looking very much like he meant it.
