Kirby Smart has Georgia football confident, collected and ready to lead SEC

Smart proceeded to take ownership for well-documented off-season challenges that played out while turning attention to the future.

“We know we’ve got a tall task ahead,” said Smart, who two hours earlier revealed to Georgia media insiders his quarterback remains in flux. “But it’s one that we’re excited about.”

The coaching staff is in place, the same as a year ago, which Smart correctly pointed out to be a rare occurrence among championship teams.

Leadership at the top is not an issue and Smart explained why he doesn’t believe it will be a problem.

This, even though the locker room no longer features the positive on-and-off-the-field influences of Nolan Smith, Kenny McIntosh and Christopher Smith.

“A tragedy can either divide or unite us,” Smart said, referring to the loss of Chandler LeCroy and Devin Willock in a Jan. 15 car accident. “It has definitely brought them closer together and united our team and our family.”