Kirk Herbstreit: ‘Bama, LSU just a little bit ahead of Georgia’

ATHENS — Count ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit in the “see it to believe it” camp when it comes to measuring Kirby Smart and Georgia against Alabama. “As we sit here right now …. Bama, LSU (are) just a little bit ahead of Georgia as we get ready for getting into the summer months,” Herbstreit said during a recent interview with On3. Herbstreit’s offseason proclamation stands out, but there are questions about the Bulldogs, for sure.

Smart said himself he was eager to see how this particular Bulldogs’ team works in the offseason with a new leadership nucleus in place. It’s a fair question when one considers that two of the four players who have been arrested in driving-related incidents are team captains. The Bulldogs also lost nine starters to the NFL Draft, including game-changing defensive front players Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith.

There is a question about how quickly and efficiently Georgia will get returning leading tackler Smael Mondon back from a lower body injury, and none of the Bulldogs’ returning quarterbacks have been tested under fire. “They’ve lost so much, the culmination of the last two years,” Herbstreit said. “It’s just a reality when you win that many championships back to back, which we haven’t seen in so long.” History is also not on Georgia’s side.

No team has three-peated since Minnesota in the 1930s, much less one that has lost a record-24 NFL picks in two seasons including eight first-round selections. “It’s not just a class from two years ago with Nakobe Dean and all of those (other) guys who were first round, five first-rounders that year,” Herbstreit said. “But then a lot of those guys who stepped in last year had a chip on their shoulder and they were anxious to prove to people that we can still play defense even though we lost those guys. “Now, some of those guys are gone as well, and Stetson Bennett’s not there.” Herbstreit is one of the best in the business at reading the field, and his game analysis is as accurate as it is entertaining. But surely he has also noted Alabama is without its two best players from a year ago, too, with quarterback Bryce Young and outside linebacker Will Anderson moved on to the NFL. The difference, Herbstreit implies, is Saban has come back from massive reloads before while UGA’s team chemistry and leadership is in question.

Saban is a proven commodity, many of the Bulldogs’ players stepping into key roles are not. “(Saban) has got the same energy he’s had since 2009 when he won his first title against Texas,” Herbstreit said. “He’s got great players like he had in ‘09, maybe better. He’s got a team that’s going to be upset, with a chip on their shoulder. As we sit here, May 31, it’s hard for me to not lean towards Alabama in the SEC.” “(Alabama) would be a team I would not want to question.” But apparently Georgia is when it comes to Herbstreit’s expert analysis. Herbstreit, however, does not doubt Smart’s ability to get his team ready to play. “To his credit, he found a way to get 18- to 22-year-old kids to buy into, ‘they doubt you, they don’t believe you,’ when they were a defending champ, (and) you know everyone believed in them.